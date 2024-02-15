Home » Investing » I’d Wait to Buy This Hot Stock

I’d Wait to Buy This Hot Stock

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) stock is a darling after its latest post-earnings pop, but shares still seem too pricey.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Whenever stocks have been on an unforgettable run, it can pay to take a few steps back to consider what (other than investor sentiment) has changed. Indeed, the recent inflation numbers from the U.S. were higher than expected. And that could curb the rate-cut expectations of investors and various market strategists. That said, when you think longer term, I don’t think it really matters whether the first round of cuts will be a few months later.

Additionally, it seems like too many folks out there are underestimating inflation’s stickiness. The genie seems to be on his way back into the bottle. But does that mean he’s been put away for good to remain dormant for the next decade or more?

Market valuations are climbing, but so many wonderful businesses are out there!

Probably not. If anything, investors shouldn’t just be open to delayed rate cuts (perhaps by a few months or quarters) but the potential for another surprise rate hike. Indeed, such a move would probably cause markets to feel immense pain. However, if that’s what it takes in order to get rid of pesky inflation for good, then so be it! In any case, I have no idea what the Bank of Canada or the U.S. Federal Reserve will do next and when they’ll do it. For now, I think holding off on rate cuts remains the prudent thing to do.

However, the odds of a rate hike are low from here, given the pace of layoffs hitting the tech sector (and more to come, perhaps in the financial sector).

In this piece, we’ll have a brief look at two stocks I’d watch closely and perhaps wait to buy after a market correction. Though a correction may or may not hit in the first half, I still think the following are better to watch than buy at this juncture. In short, they’re great businesses, but the valuation seems just a tad more elevated than I’d prefer as a value investor.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) isn’t going to appeal to the artificial intelligence-chasing crowd out there. However, after its recent melt-up to $222 and change per share, I think the momentum investors have a lot to love about the name. It’s a boring company in a gross industry, but it’s profitable, defensive, and even growthy.

Personally, I think the stock’s recent bounce is warranted, given how impressive the company’s quarterly earnings results were. The stock trades at 51.5 times trailing price to earnings, with a 0.73% dividend yield. As a dividend growth gem that can fare well through most economic environments, I’m tempted to buy a few shares, even at these heights. It’s a wonderful wide-moat company worthy of a premium price tag.

However, I just wish a pullback would create an entry point closer to the $200 range. If markets take a hit this year, perhaps investors will get another shot to pick up WCN shares, perhaps with the latest quarterly result coming for free. Either way, I’d look for a pullback to $200 as a potential area to enter the name for a long-term position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

| Chris MacDonald

If you want to run with the bulls in the next market upturn, here are three dividend-paying stocks to consider.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Could BCE Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of stocks on the market right now that can, with reinvestments and patience, help you become a…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

This Sector is the New Oil, and I’m Buying 1 Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil is out, and semiconductor stocks are in. And when it comes to this sector, there is one Canadian stock…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

This is the 8th Wonder of the World, According to Albert Einstein: Utilizing it Correctly Can Help Make Saving for Retirement an Absolute Breeze

| Puja Tayal

Those who understand compound interest know its power. It can convert $30,000 into $6,000 in annual retirement income.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Investing

Better Buy in February 2024: TD Bank Stock vs. Nuvei Stock

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) are among the cheapest stocks to check out right now.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Investing

Better Buy in February 2024: Aritzia Stock vs. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure is a more defensive and lower risk investment. It also provides steady returns from a 5.3% dividend yield.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

2 Cheap Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Before They Get Expensive

| Joey Frenette

Consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another stock for a long-term TFSA fund.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy today? Don’t hesitate with these two soaring stocks!

Read more »