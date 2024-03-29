Revealed: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Watch Now

You don’t need to head south of the border to score strong companies with impressive growth prospects, especially at today’s relatively weak currency conversion rate! If anything, the TSX Index may be a better place to scavenge for a bargain, given dividend yields, on average, appear to be somewhat richer, with valuations that may be a tad more attractive than your average U.S.-traded equivalent.

Either way, Canada’s market is full of growth stocks that have plenty to offer for new investors seeking to build wealth through the years and decades.

In this piece, we’ll check in with two robust performers, Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), to determine which high-momentum growth play is a better potential fit for investor portfolios.

Cameco

The nuclear energy renaissance could pave the way for more great quarters for Cameco, one of the leading uranium plays — not just in Canada but the world. The stock seems to have run into a roadblock after rocketing in 2023. Now down just north of 14% from its all-time high of close to $69 per share, CCO stock seems like an intriguing buy on the dip. Even with the recent dip, the stock is still up over 70% in the past year.

With a $25.4 billion market cap and some very competitive production economics, I continue to find Cameco as one of the growthiest long-term commodity plays in Canada. Of course, expectations grew quite elevated before the firm ran face-first into its last quarter. Regardless, don’t expect the long-term trend to subside anytime soon.

The uranium bull market could continue for years. And Cameco is ready to make the most of the positive industry dynamic. Finally, CCO stock deserves a scarcity premium (70.6 times trailing price to earnings is not cheap), given it’s one of the leading players in a relatively small market.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group is a software company that’s also making quite the name for itself after rising around 16% over the past year. With a mere $10.55 billion market cap, Descartes may be a relative unknown in the tech world. As a supply chain and logistics solution software developer, Descartes is one of those software companies that boost growth as it embraces machine learning and artificial intelligence to build a more efficient product for prospective customers.

As a hidden gem of an artificial intelligence play, investors should stash the firm on their watchlists, even if shares appear to be on the more expensive side at 70 times trailing price to earnings.