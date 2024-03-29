Member Login
Home » Investing » Revealed: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Watch Now

Revealed: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Watch Now

Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) are growth gems to watch on the TSX Index this year!

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You don’t need to head south of the border to score strong companies with impressive growth prospects, especially at today’s relatively weak currency conversion rate! If anything, the TSX Index may be a better place to scavenge for a bargain, given dividend yields, on average, appear to be somewhat richer, with valuations that may be a tad more attractive than your average U.S.-traded equivalent.

Either way, Canada’s market is full of growth stocks that have plenty to offer for new investors seeking to build wealth through the years and decades.

In this piece, we’ll check in with two robust performers, Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), to determine which high-momentum growth play is a better potential fit for investor portfolios.

Cameco

The nuclear energy renaissance could pave the way for more great quarters for Cameco, one of the leading uranium plays — not just in Canada but the world. The stock seems to have run into a roadblock after rocketing in 2023. Now down just north of 14% from its all-time high of close to $69 per share, CCO stock seems like an intriguing buy on the dip. Even with the recent dip, the stock is still up over 70% in the past year.

With a $25.4 billion market cap and some very competitive production economics, I continue to find Cameco as one of the growthiest long-term commodity plays in Canada. Of course, expectations grew quite elevated before the firm ran face-first into its last quarter. Regardless, don’t expect the long-term trend to subside anytime soon.

The uranium bull market could continue for years. And Cameco is ready to make the most of the positive industry dynamic. Finally, CCO stock deserves a scarcity premium (70.6 times trailing price to earnings is not cheap), given it’s one of the leading players in a relatively small market.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group is a software company that’s also making quite the name for itself after rising around 16% over the past year. With a mere $10.55 billion market cap, Descartes may be a relative unknown in the tech world. As a supply chain and logistics solution software developer, Descartes is one of those software companies that boost growth as it embraces machine learning and artificial intelligence to build a more efficient product for prospective customers.

As a hidden gem of an artificial intelligence play, investors should stash the firm on their watchlists, even if shares appear to be on the more expensive side at 70 times trailing price to earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Oil at $90? How These 2 TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High Brent crude oil prices could punish short-sellers on one small TSX energy stock and fortify Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

These five stocks can help you build a diversified portfolio that balances risk and reward.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Belongs in Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you own Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in your portfolio? Here's why every investor needs to own some Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 Soaring TSX Stocks You’ve Probably Never Even Heard of!

| Joey Frenette

Investors should watch Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stock and another soaring mid-cap stock this spring.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Investing

Investors: The Streaming Wars Are Far From Over

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some pundits believe the streaming wars are over. But expected consolidation, growth in new markets, and more ads say otherwise.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Is the Market Getting Toppy? 3 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Gains

| Chris MacDonald

These three defensive stocks have the right business models to thrive in any sort of economic environment we may see…

Read more »