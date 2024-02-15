Home » Investing » If You’d Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

If You’d Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

After growing investors’ capital at a CAGR of more than 35% over the last five years, is goeasy stock still worth buying today?

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last few years, one of the most exciting stocks on the TSX has been goeasy (TSX:GSY), the impressive financial growth stock.

goeasy is a financial lender that primarily offers loans to consumers with below-prime credit scores, who otherwise are unable to get loans with traditional banks.

This is a higher-risk business, but it’s also an industry that has significant growth and profitability potential for companies that can manage and mitigate that risk, like goeasy.

In fact, goeasy has such an impressive and consistent track record that it’s easily one of the best stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

For example, when you include dividends, goeasy has earned investors a total return of 352% in the last five years. That’s a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 35.1%. And that even includes the selloff it experienced in the second half of 2021 and early 2022.

So, if you had invested just $1,000 in goeasy five years ago, your investment would be worth over $4,500 today.

However, even after this impressive rally, today, the stock still trades roughly 15% below its all-time high, despite being at a 52-week high.

And the good news for investors is that while goeasy isn’t as cheap as it was this time last year, it’s still relatively undervalued, plus it has massive growth potential.

So, if you’re impressed by goeasy’s performance or have been thinking of adding it to your portfolio, here’s what to consider first and whether or not it’s a top stock to buy now.

Despite its impressive rally, goeasy stock still has massive growth potential

goeasy’s significant and consistent growth dates back even longer than five years. However, despite the impressive results it’s earned to date, it’s still a relatively small company at a market cap of just $2.7 billion, giving it a ton of potential to continue expanding its operations.

Furthermore, despite the economic environment, goeasy has continued to perform well, showing investors exactly why it’s one of the highest-quality Canadian stocks on the TSX.

In fact, on Tuesday this week, goeasy reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and unsurprisingly, the stock reacted with a more than 12% rally on Wednesday.

First off, goeasy reported quarterly loan originations of $705 million, which was up 12% from $632 million in the same quarter last year. In addition, its total loan portfolio value is now $3.65 billion, up 30% from $2.79 billion.

One of the most notable figures for goeasy stock, though, was its net charge-off rate (the rate at which it writes off delinquent loans). For the fourth quarter, goeasy’s charge-off rate was again within its target range at 8.8%. More importantly, though, it was actually down 20 basis points.

The increased revenue and loan generations, coupled with fewer bad debts, boosted goeasy’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter to $4.01, up 32% from $3.05 last year.

And to put the cherry on top of another quarter and year of impressive growth, goeasy also increased its dividend again, this time by 22% to $4.68. This marks the 20th straight year goeasy has paid a dividend and the 10th straight year with a dividend increase.

goeasy’s fourth-quarter results show the company is firing on all cylinders

These are impressive results for goeasy in general. But they are especially impressive given the expectations the market had for goeasy and the economy as a whole.

One of the main reasons why the stock had been out of favour for so long and even traded below $100 a share last spring was that investors were concerned about the impacts a weakening economy would have on goeasy, specifically its charge-off rate.

So, the fact that its charge-offs are still in its target range, and have actually declined shows what an incredible job goeasy stock has done of managing its loan book and mitigating risks.

Plus, looking forward, analysts expect the rapid growth to continue, with another 19% revenue growth and a 17.5% increase in adjusted EPS estimated in 2024.

Therefore, while you can buy the stock below its all-time high, it certainly still offers attractive value for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

| Puja Tayal

Your decisions set the course for your retirement. Let’s discuss if claiming CPP benefit at 65 is a good decision.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust: Is its 8.24% Dividend Yield Safe?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alaris Equity Partners has a history of strong dividend income generation for its shareholders. It's also trading 21% below book…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Earn reliable passive income in all market conditions with these dividend stocks.

Read more »

A house being constructed in the countryside
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’m Buying for Superior Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) has seen solid growth of 21% in the last year, making it a top dividend stock for…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

5 Unstoppable Retirement Savings Hacks That Could Make You Rich

| Andrew Button

Canadians holding Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock may receive high dividends.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Automotive Properties REIT for its 7.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Automotive Properties are down almost 20% from all-time highs, increasing its dividend yield to 7.7%.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Are You Missing Out on This Stock’s Monster Dividend Raise?

| Puja Tayal

Many dividend stocks raised their dividends this year, but this one stock increased it by a whopping 7.1%. Don’t miss…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

| Puja Tayal

The $7,000 TFSA limit in a bear market is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to invest in good dividend aristocrats at a…

Read more »