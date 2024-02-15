Home » Investing » The Bulls Are Coming: 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Get Ahead

The Bulls Are Coming: 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now to Get Ahead

These two beaten-down growth stocks should be at the top of your watch list right now.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock market rebounded impressively well in 2023, but there are still plenty of deals to be had by Canadian investors. Don’t let the fact that the S&P/TSX Composite Index is nearing all-time highs keep you on the sidelines. There’s no shortage of deals to be had on the TSX right now for investors looking for value.

The tech sector, in particular, came roaring back last year after a disappointing performance in 2022. Not all industries fared as well, though. The renewable energy sector is one example of an area of the Canadian stock market that has struggled over the past couple of years. 

In the short term, there may not be a whole lot to get excited about with beaten-down renewable energy stocks. Perhaps aside from sky-high dividend yields. It’s the long-term play that should excite investors. In a growing industry that’s still in its early days, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to be loading up on green energy stocks.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two growth stocks that might not be at these discounted prices for much longer. If you’re looking to add some growth to your portfolio, these two companies should be on your watch list today.

Growth stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Anyone who’s looking for exposure to the growing renewable energy sector cannot go wrong with this company. 

At a $20 billion market cap, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is not only a Canadian leader but a global one. The company boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of assets, providing its shareholders with diversified exposure to the sector that’s second to none.

The stock has been on a decline for most of the past three years. Excluding dividends, shares are down close to 50% since the beginning of 2021. Even so, the energy stock has managed to outperform the Canadian stock market’s return over the past five years.

Market-beating growth aside, Brookfield Renewable Partners can also be a major passive-income generator. Today’s dividend yield of a whopping 6% is partially due to the stock price’s decline in recent years. Still, not many growth stocks can claim a dividend yield anywhere near 6%.

Don’t miss your chance to load up on one of the top renewable energy stocks around. These bargain prices might not last for much longer.

Growth stock #2: Air Canada

Airline stocks haven’t fared much better over the past few years. But with the market as a whole on the rise, it might be time to consider investing in one of the few airline stocks with a track record of market-beating returns.

Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada (TSX:AC), has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels. Shares are currently trading more than 60% below all-time highs, which were set in early 2020. That puts the stock down close to 50% over the past five years.

The airline industry is certainly a cyclical one — that’s no secret. Investors should also keep in mind that Air Canada has proven in the past that it’s been able to deliver market-beating returns. 

Long-term investors shouldn’t sleep on airline stocks today—especially not proven ones.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth mega-cap stocks such as Eli Lilly and Visa may be next in line to be valued at $1 trillion…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite falling sharply of late, the long-term growth outlook for these large Canadian bank stocks is still solid.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Automotive Properties REIT for its 7.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Automotive Properties are down almost 20% from all-time highs, increasing its dividend yield to 7.7%.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After falling sharply in the previous session, the main TSX index posted its biggest single-day gains in two months on…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Are You Missing Out on This Stock’s Monster Dividend Raise?

| Puja Tayal

Many dividend stocks raised their dividends this year, but this one stock increased it by a whopping 7.1%. Don’t miss…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

| Puja Tayal

The $7,000 TFSA limit in a bear market is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to invest in good dividend aristocrats at a…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Investing

Lyft Stock Jumps 67%, Only to Fall After Earnings Typo!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock surged 67% only to fall back significantly after a typo led to a huge increase and decline…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Tech Stocks

Down Over 35%: Is WELL Health Technologies a Buy at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, WELL Health would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »