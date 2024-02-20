Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2024 for Safe Passive Income

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2024 for Safe Passive Income

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a top bank with a great reputation. Its stock is pretty good, too.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for assets to buy for safe passive income?

Some would say that if safety is what you’re after, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are where you want to be now, as they yield 5% and are insured by the government. Those would be the pinnacle of “safe passive income” in Canada today.

As for stocks, the passive income is certainly obtainable, although with a bit more risk than is found in GICs. With a typical TSX Index fund, you can get a 3% yield in a package that diversifies away much of the risk in individual stocks. For me, there are some individual stocks with high yields that are worth the investment. In this article, I will explore a few of them.

Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield (TSX:BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) are two related Canadian financial services companies. I own Brookfield shares personally, and I owned BAM shares until last week. The dividend play here is Brookfield Asset Management, an asset management stock that has a 3.75% dividend yield — considerably higher than the TSX Index. Brookfield has a much lower yield — 0.8% — though it is cheaper than BAM going by some metrics. I mention Brookfield because it is the parent of Brookfield Asset Management and because it shows that I am putting my money where my mouth is — although I sold my BAM shares, I still have indirect exposure via BN, which owns 75% of BAM.

If you’re content to just collect the dividend, BAM is a good stock to own today. It is a bit pricey compared to similar stocks, so it may not deliver explosive capital appreciation, but the dividend is well covered enough to be paid for the foreseeable future. If you don’t care about the dividend as much, you could buy Brookfield stock. That one is riskier (it has a lot of debt), but it is also cheaper than BAM going by net assets. It’s for this reason that I sold my BAM shares while keeping BN — though I should stress that I think both stocks are pretty good.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank and the longest-standing stock in my portfolio. I started buying it in 2018, and despite selling portions of it here and there, I have mostly stuck with the position. Just recently, I added when the price went below $78.

TD Bank stock has a 5% yield. That means that if you invest $100,000 into it, you’ll get $5,000 in annual passive income, assuming that the dividend doesn’t change. Historically, the dividend has risen. Over a long enough period of time, I’d imagine that the dividend will continue rising, although I’m not sure that I see a big dividend hike coming this year. TD’s earnings declined in recent quarters, largely due to the lingering effects of the termination of the First Horizon deal.

On a long-term basis, TD continues to do well. It has a 22% profit margin and a 9.6% return on equity. It has grown its revenue by 6.21% per year over the last five years. On the whole, it’s a company I’m comfortable holding for the foreseeable future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Get Out of Debt Once and for All, And Turn It Into $12,592.38 in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By astutely managing your budget and paying down debt, you can free up more money to invest in your retirement.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $1,214.93 Retirement Paycheque And Help Replace Your Work Pay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to replace your work pay, you'll need to invest regularly and reinvest again and again. And this…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is the Average CPP Payout at Age 60 Enough to Retire?

| Puja Tayal

The CRA declares average CPP payout for age 65. And if you claim the benefit at 60, you could lose…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income in 2024? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors: let 2024 be the year you setup a monthly passive-income stream. Here are two stocks to get started today.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Stock Is Down 10.74%, and it’s a Buy Before Rate Cuts Begin

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat trading at a discount is a buying opportunity before rate cuts begin.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much uncertainty still in the Canadian economy, here's why Fortis is the perfect stock to add to your…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Should Claim

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Every Canadian should know about these benefits to reduce their taxes.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

I plan on holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock forever.

Read more »