Home » Investing » 3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Should Claim

3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Should Claim

Every Canadian should know about these benefits to reduce their taxes.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy diverse people together in the park

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian taxpayers can file their 2023 tax returns online on February 19, 2024. Those not yet ready have sufficient time to prepare until the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

There are a host of Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) benefits that can reduce tax liabilities. Every Canadian should know and claim them, especially those who continue to work from home, have incurred renovation costs for a relative, and/or are raising children.

You can also offset your tax liabilities with dividend income from Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO).

Home office expenses for employees

Employees who worked from home in 2023 can claim home office expenses but are required to use the detailed method ONLY. The eligible employees must complete Form T2200, Declaration of Conditions of Employment, duly signed by the employer.

Multigenerational home renovation tax credit

The multigenerational home renovation tax credit (MHRTC) is a new refundable tax credit. An eligible individual can claim certain renovation costs to create a secondary unit within an eligible dwelling, provided a senior or an adult who is eligible for the disability tax credit can reside with their qualifying relation.

An eligible taxpayer can claim up to $50,000 in qualifying expenditures for each qualifying renovation completed. The maximum credit for each claim is $7,500.

Canada Child Benefit

Parents will receive a significant amount per child from the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) program. The benefit for an eligible child under six is $7,437 and $6,275 for children between 6 and 17 years old.

Dividend grower

Sun Life is an attractive income stock for its strong capital position, profitability, and growing dividends. The $42.1 billion financial services company is a dividend aristocrat owing to eight consecutive annual dividend increases. If you invest today, the share price is $72.03 (+4.82% year to date), and the dividend offer is 4.33%.

In 2023, sales declined 12.5% year over year to $173.8 billion, while reported net income rose 7.5% to $3.1 billion. Sun Life acquired Dialogue Health Technologies and invested in the virtual pharmacy Pillway last year. Both moves will provide clients access to quality care through digital innovation and partnerships.

Sun Life is capitalizing on the fast-growing markets in Asia. In Q4 2023, regional sales jumped 49.3% to $536 million versus Q4 2022. For 2024, Sun Life will continue to advance the One Sun Client strategy, accelerate its wealth strategy, and strengthen and expand the health business while transforming retail distribution with its face-to-face and omnichannel advice models.

Breakout is coming

B2Gold trades at a deep discount (-18.38% year to date) and is an attractive option for both growth and dividend investors. At only $3.42 per share, you can partake in the 6.26% dividend yield. The $4.4 billion international senior gold producer operates mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines.

Market analysts recommend a strong buy rating and see an 86.8% upside in 12 months (to $6.39) due to the strong revenues and gold production. Revenue in 2023 reached US$1.9 billion, while production in Q4 2023 hit 288,665 ounces. B2Gold expects consolidated gold production to increase to record levels in 2025.

Prepare early

Taxpayers shouldn’t allow the pressure to build. The CRA advises preparing early and knowing the tax breaks, credits, and benefits. Lastly, don’t miss out on those you are eligible to claim.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Get Out of Debt Once and for All, And Turn It Into $12,592.38 in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By astutely managing your budget and paying down debt, you can free up more money to invest in your retirement.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $1,214.93 Retirement Paycheque And Help Replace Your Work Pay

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to replace your work pay, you'll need to invest regularly and reinvest again and again. And this…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2024 for Safe Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a top bank with a great reputation. Its stock is pretty good, too.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is the Average CPP Payout at Age 60 Enough to Retire?

| Puja Tayal

The CRA declares average CPP payout for age 65. And if you claim the benefit at 60, you could lose…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income in 2024? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors: let 2024 be the year you setup a monthly passive-income stream. Here are two stocks to get started today.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Stock Is Down 10.74%, and it’s a Buy Before Rate Cuts Begin

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat trading at a discount is a buying opportunity before rate cuts begin.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much uncertainty still in the Canadian economy, here's why Fortis is the perfect stock to add to your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

I plan on holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock forever.

Read more »