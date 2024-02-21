Home » Investing » With a 7.9% Dividend, This TSX Stock Can Help You Make $1,975 Per Year

With a 7.9% Dividend, This TSX Stock Can Help You Make $1,975 Per Year

Make steady income with this high yield dividend stock. This Canadian corporation has increased its dividend for 29 years.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying companies can be a smart strategy, especially for investors seeking a reliable income stream. Further, choosing dividend stocks with a high yield can also help protect against inflation. 

However, as dividend payments are not guaranteed, not all companies that pay dividends are equally reliable investments. Therefore, investors need to consider several key factors when selecting dividend stocks to earn steady passive income.

Firstly, investors should look for companies with a consistent, preferably growing, history of dividend payments. Notably, since dividends are paid out of earnings, a company that consistently pays and increases its dividend has a growing earnings base, implying it has greater stability and reliability. Additionally, it’s essential to carefully evaluate the dividend yield. While a high yield may seem attractive, excessively high yields may not be sustainable. 

Thus, investors should focus on companies with a sustainable payout ratio, solid dividend payment and growth history, and a growing earnings base. 

In light of these considerations, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is my top choice. It’s worth highlighting that the company has a highly diversified revenue stream and growing earnings base, and sports a stellar track record of dividend payments and growth. While this energy infrastructure company’s fundamentals remain strong, it offers a compelling dividend yield of 7.9%, calculated on its annualized dividend of $3.66 and closing price of $46.46 on February 16. 

Here’s why Enbridge’s dividend is reliable

Enbridge is a Dividend Aristocrat, implying it is a relatively more reliable income stock due to its history of consistently increasing its dividend. To be precise, ENB stock has paid dividends for over 69 years. In November 2023, this oil and gas transporter hiked its quarterly dividend by 3.1% to $0.915. 

Including its latest increase, Enbridge has increased its dividend for the past 29 consecutive years. Moreover, the company’s dividend has grown at an average annual growth rate of 10%, the highest among its peers.

Enbridge’s stellar dividend growth history shows the resilience of its distributable cash flow (DCF) and the company’s commitment to enhance its shareholders’ returns in all market conditions. For instance, this energy company paid and even increased its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, most energy companies reduced or suspended their dividends amid the pandemic, citing lower demand. 

Overall, Enbridge’s highly utilized asset portfolio, cost-of-service tolling arrangements, power purchase agreements, and strong secured backlog of $25 billion of growth projects position it well to grow its distributable cash flows and future dividend. Further, strategic acquisitions and investments expanding its conventional and renewable energy assets are positives and will enable the company to capitalize on long-term energy demand. Further, Enbridge has a target payout ratio of 60 to 70% of DCF, which is well-covered and sustainable in the long term. 

Bottom line

Enbridge’s high yield, solid dividend payment and growth history, and growing DCF make it an attractive passive income investment. Further, based on its current dividend yield of 7.9%, investors can make $1,975 per year on an investment of $25,000. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Use as Building Blocks for Lasting Wealth

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks that are raising their dividends over time could create lasting wealth for investors. Here are a couple of…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Make the RRSP Work for You Now and Not Just in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP can work for you in retirement, but it can also bring huge benefits right now for investors looking…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

These TSX dividend-paying stocks can be a retiree’s best friend in their self-directed portfolios for additional income in retirement.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 Stable Stocks for Sleep-Better Investing

| Adam Othman

Boasting rock-solid underlying businesses and great financials, these two stable stocks can be perfect holdings for your portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

After their recent declines, these two Canadian dividend stocks look even more attractive to buy for the long term.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Common Investing Mistakes Almost Every Investor Makes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors, don't fall into these lesser-known mistakes many make over and over again! Instead, choose this investment for growth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX stock has increased the dividend annually for five decades.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge now offers a yield near 8%. Is the dividend safe?

Read more »