Home » Investing » 2 Low-Cost Dividend Stocks to Buy at a Discount

2 Low-Cost Dividend Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock and another dividend play that shows you don’t need to break the bank to score a top dividend grower.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Various Canadian dividend stocks remain quite cheap, even given their recent rallies off last year’s lows. Indeed, lower interest rates could act as a drag on dividend yields over coming quarters. As the weight of rates is taken (gradually) off the shoulders of capital-intensive firms with large dividend commitments, they may be in a spot to appreciate, perhaps sparking the next leg of their recent relief runs off their lows.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two low-cost dividend stocks that seem to be taking some sort of breather after their recent 2023 year-end jumps. Though only time will tell what will propel them higher over the coming months, I do view them as trading at attractive multiples. And if you want to give yourself a raise, the following plays seem suited to do the job!

While there are risks to the following firm’s growth stories, I’d argue that long-term thinkers with confidence in their growth strategies need not hesitate as the macro headwinds begin to cause shares to fluctuate a bit, perhaps causing some of the dividend plays to retest their 52-week lows.

Without further ado, here are dividend stocks I’d like to buy while they’re trading at discounted multiples.

Enbridge

It’s been quite a nasty start to 2024 for Enbridge (TSX:ENB), with shares down around 4% year to date, as the broader TSX Index rose around 2%. Indeed, I don’t expect the underperformance to last as the management team does everything in their power to keep its dividend on as solid a footing as possible.

Recently, the firm remarked on the Mainline oil pipeline, going as far as to say it could face a tailwind as the Trans Mountain pipeline is delayed. Undoubtedly, Enbridge still stands out as one of the best midstream operators out there. And the 8% dividend yield, I believe, isn’t just a trap for the lovers of passive income out there.

Enbridge’s dividend looks safe despite being swollen. As rates fall and the firm looks to continue generating ample cash flows, expect to be rewarded richly for your patience with the name at the core of your portfolio. Between ENB shares and bonds, the former shines way brighter, at least in my opinion. At 16.4 times trailing price-to-earnings, ENB looks like one of the most bountiful deep-value options on the TSX Index today.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another cheap dividend stock that has an impressive yield (6.35% right now). Like Enbridge, shares have been under some pressure of late. But after the beating it took in 2022 and 2023, my guess is that the trajectory from here is upward despite the industry pressures which have hit the whole group.

The company clocked in solid Q4 numbers, with profits rising 17%. The wireless business is growing, and the firm may just be able to grab some market share from rivals if it plays its cards right. Either way, the $35.3 billion telecom looks poised for success, especially in a climate in which expectations are muted, to say the least.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to add some magnificent stocks to your portfolio? Here are two discounted options that you will regret…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stock Down 39% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

NextEra Energy is among the largest utility companies in the world, which has delivered inflation-beating returns in the last 20…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Lock in a 9% Dividend Yield

| Puja Tayal

Is your passive income portfolio earning a decent dividend yield? Here is an opportunity to boost your portfolio with a…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Puja Tayal

There are many ways to earn money from the same stock. Here are three ways to invest $10,000 in BCE…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy NorthWest REIT for its 8.2% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is great, and this dividend stock has plenty of it. But is it still too risky for investors…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Gildan Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gildan stock (TSX:GIL) rose after a dividend increase, but there is still a lot of turmoil behind the scenes that…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need Another Paycheque? Invest $40K for $395.05 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to consolidate your investments and bring in more passive income, then consider this ETF that provides it…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Kay Ng

These three value stocks that pay good income can deliver respectable total returns over the next three to five years.

Read more »