Home » Investing » Apple Vision Pro: Should Cineplex Stock Investors Worry?

Apple Vision Pro: Should Cineplex Stock Investors Worry?

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock has been sagging of late, but there may be more to worry about as we advance into the VR and AR age.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the Magnificent Seven tech titan that few firms want to go toe to toe against, especially as it looks to jolt its faster-growing services business. With the recent launch of Apple Vision Pro (its headset or spatial computer), many Americans have had the opportunity to give the impressive US$3,500 tech a test at the local Apple Store. Here in Canada, there’s no Vision Pro in sight (no pun intended).

For now, Canadians must be patient, as Apple looks to eventually roll out its impressive product to new countries.

Perhaps the next iteration of Apple Vision will be coming to Canada. In any case, it’s tough to watch our American friends get a taste of the future while we can only imagine what it’s like to test out Apple’s immersive new worlds. Though Apple may have marketed the high-end device for work (and perhaps less for play, unless you’re a huge fan of the game Fruit Ninja), I believe that the movie-viewing experience may be changed forever.

Vision Pro: Should cinema stock investors start worrying?

Many folks have remarked on just how sharp the virtual screens are through the Vision Pro headset. And with the ability to stretch our augmented screens to be the size of those at the local Cineplex (TSX:CGX), questions linger as to whether devices like Vision Pro could pose a massive threat to the movie theatre business as we know it.

Indeed, why go out to the movies when you could enjoy content on an even larger screen from the comfort of your own home?

That’s quite a jarring thought, but it’s a new possibility in the era of the metaverse and Apple’s first-ever spatial computing product.

Only time will tell if Apple Vision Pro products eat into the share of cinema darlings. The pandemic represented a massive risk, but Cineplex and many of its peers in the industry are still standing. Further, Barbenheimer weekend (the weekend that saw hit films Barbie and Oppenheimer take off) shows us that the movie-going experience is nowhere close to being dead.

In the meantime, there just are not as many Vision Pro users out there to pose a serious threat to the movie theatre giants. However, in 10-15 years, I suppose anything is possible as the technology gets better, lighter, and perhaps cheaper. In the meantime, I believe Cineplex shareholders need not worry about the Vision Pro or the rise of any other virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The Foolish bottom line

At the end of the day, going out to the movies is a social experience and one that can co-exist with the rise of headsets. Cineplex stock trades at just $8 and change per share, making it a rather uneventful play, having flatlined in the past year or so. In any case, I see some value to be had in the name as it looks to bounce back after many years’ worth of turbulence. Vision Pro or not, don’t expect Cineplex to close up shop anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Apple and Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Is Down 26%: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Puja Tayal

While many growth stocks took to the sky after the December 2023 earnings, this one growth stock fell 26%. Should…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stock Down 39% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

NextEra Energy is among the largest utility companies in the world, which has delivered inflation-beating returns in the last 20…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to add some magnificent stocks to your portfolio? Here are two discounted options that you will regret…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Lock in a 9% Dividend Yield

| Puja Tayal

Is your passive income portfolio earning a decent dividend yield? Here is an opportunity to boost your portfolio with a…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Metals and Mining Stocks

Got $200? 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium stocks may not be in the headlines like chip stocks, but they have just as much growth potential over…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Puja Tayal

There are many ways to earn money from the same stock. Here are three ways to invest $10,000 in BCE…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing

3 TSX Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

TSX stocks like goeasy have the potential to outperform the broader equity markets by a wide margin and deliver solid…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Gildan Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gildan stock (TSX:GIL) rose after a dividend increase, but there is still a lot of turmoil behind the scenes that…

Read more »