Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three value stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Value stocks are those that are trading at lower share prices compared to what their performances indicate. Investors can utilize the inefficiency in the market to reap superior returns. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s inflation rose 2.9% last month, lower than analysts’ expectation of 3.3%. With signs of inflation slowing down, investors believe that central banks will soon adopt monetary easing initiatives.

Amid improving investor sentiments, I believe the following three value stocks would be excellent buys.

BCE

The telecommunication sector is a capital-intensive business. So, rising interest rates have put pressure on the industry over the last 12 months, with BCE (TSX:BCE) losing around 22% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. The decision from the federal government and CTRC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) to allow independent players to offer their services utilizing fibre networks of large telecoms also weighed on the company’s stock price. The selloff has dragged its valuation down, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 1.9 and 16.8, respectively.

Meanwhile, I believe the correction appears to be overdone, as the growing demand for telecommunication services amid digitization has created a long-term growth potential for the company. The Montreal-based telco has been strengthening its 5G and broadband infrastructure to expand its coverage across the country. Its expanding customer base and growing ARPU (average revenue per user) could boost its financials in the coming years. Also, higher initial capital investment and the need for regulatory approvals have created a natural barrier for new entrants, thus allowing its existing player to maintain their market share. BCE has raised its quarterly dividend to $0.9975/share, with its forward yield at 7.79%.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) has been under pressure since reporting its third-quarter performance for fiscal 2024 on February 8, losing around 32% of its stock value. Although it reported an impressive performance during the quarter, the management’s cautious outlook due to the uncertain macro environment dragged its stock price down. During the quarter, the company’s revenue grew by 27%. Also, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) stood at $3.6 million, a substantial improvement from a loss of $5.4 million in the previous year’s quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s management is cautious in the near term due to the uncertain macro environment and the adoption rate of its Unified Payments in international markets. Despite the near-term volatility, its fundamentals remain strong amid a growing customer base, a customer shift towards higher GTV locations, and improving profitability. Further, innovative product development, expansion to new markets, and growing addressable markets could continue to drive its financials in the coming years.

However, the Montreal-based commerce solutions provider trades at an attractive valuation amid the recent selloff. It currently trades at a price-to-book multiple of 0.8 and an NTM price-to-sales multiple of 1.9, making it an attractive buy.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is my final pick. The digital healthcare company has lost over 37% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. The increase in net losses in the previously announced third-quarter earnings appears to have made investors skeptical, dragging its stock price down. Meanwhile, the company has taken several initiatives, such as streamlining and cost-optimizing its operations, to enhance efficiency and boost its cash flows.

Besides, the digitization of clinical procedures and growing demand for virtual healthcare services have increased the demand for the company’s services. The company is developing artificial intelligence-powered tools and new products that could strengthen its position and boost its financials in the coming quarters. The company’s management hopes to post $900 million in revenue this year. Given its growth prospects and a cheaper NTM price-to-sales multiple of one, I believe WELL Health Technologies will deliver superior returns over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Forget Canopy Growth: 3 Utility Stocks to Buy Instead

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today and continue to raise their payouts.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Investing

3 Secrets of 401K Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in accounts such as the 401(k) can help individuals build wealth over time.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Investing in a global, quality-focused ETF like ZGQ can be a good core strategy for beginners.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 22

| Jitendra Parashar

More economic data and corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radars today.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Northland Power for its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Northland Power stock trades 52% below all-time highs and offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5% right now.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Add to Your TFSA in February 2024

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent holdings for your self-directed TFSA portfolio to inject stability and tax-free wealth growth.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Stocks for Beginners

Investors: What to Expect From Canada’s Real Estate Market in 2024

| Puja Tayal

What does 2024 hold for Canada’s real estate market? Let's find out from Nathan Levinson of Royal York Property Management.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $400 or More in Annual Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Invest $10,000 for a hefty annual income!

Read more »