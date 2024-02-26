Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Will Make You Richer in 2024

3 Stocks That Will Make You Richer in 2024

When it comes to creating riches in 2024, these companies offer the best, most solid chance while providing dividends while you wait.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

There are many of us looking at the TSX today and wondering if there are opportunities to be had. Where are the diamonds in the rough that we can invest in that are bound for riches?

While nothing is for sure, the Canadian banks are likely to come back strong, making you rich beyond what you thought possible. In fact, now could be the best time to invest for a turnaround in 2024.

Why Canadian banks?

The Canadian “Big Six banks” are quite different when it comes to banking institutions in the world. These banks enjoy an oligopoly, with limited competition when it comes to performance. There are high barriers to entry, resulting in safeguards for the Big Six from competition.

Furthermore, these companies are known for their strong regulatory environment as well as conservative lending practices. Not only has this resulted in stronger companies but fewer failures, even during economic downturns.

In fact, there has not been a banking crisis in Canada since 1837! That’s almost 200 years of overall stability, making it through the Great Depression, stagflation, recessions, and more.

Dividend powerhouses

Furthermore, these companies offer dividends. So, if you’re worried about performance over the next few quarters, then you can at least be sure that you’ll continue to have dividends come your way. In fact, banks also have a long history of not just paying them but increasing them, even in trying times.

These banks now have decades, if not over 100 years, of dividend payments. These dividend payments usually offer high yields as well. Even with the recent dip in the markets, Canadian bank stocks have offered attractive dividend yields for investors seeking income. Therefore, when the stocks recover, you’ll receive far more dividends along with your returns.

But which are the best of the best for those seeking riches? Let’s consider investing in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Why these three?

When it comes to investing in Canadian banks, these three are the largest by market capitalization. That size translates over to greater financial resources, resilience, and larger acquisitions, as well as expansion opportunities. All three provide these things along with diversification across everything from wealth and commercial management to insurance and capital markets.

Furthermore, RY stock, TD stock and BNS stock all report strong financial performance. They provide healthy profits, solid capital positions, and efficient cost management. This has delivered reliable dividend growth as well as returns.

Finally, when it comes to these three, each has its own strengths. RY stock offers the largest wealth management arm, and that’s growing further with the acquisition of HSBC Canada. TD stock has a leading position in the United States market for growth potential after the downturn. BNS stock provides more exposure to Latin and South American companies as well, which could provide high-growth opportunities.

RY stock is up 71% since bottoming out with a 4.14% dividend yield as of writing. TD stock offers a 5% dividend yield, with shares up 7% since bottoming out. BNS stock, meanwhile, is up 19%, with a 6.6% dividend yield. Overall, when it comes to getting rich in 2024, these companies are the best of the best. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy TC Energy Stock?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is up 17% in recent months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to growth, it's hard to beat goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. But what should investors consider for future growth,…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in February 2024: Magna Stock vs. BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Magna stock (TSX:MG) and BCE stock (TSX:BCE) have faced troublesome stock prices of late, but which is offering value?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks look like an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Up 6% After Earnings, Is Nutrien Stock Headed for Another Rally?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock saw shares rise after reporting earnings, despite missing estimates. So, what happened, and will we see more?

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is BCE Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

BCE is down 16% over the past year. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

1 Retirement Savings Hack That Has Created Many Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement can feel like it's just around the corner, which is why you want to be ahead of it with…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

A Lifetime of Passive Income is Hiding in Plain Sight

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Seeking passive income ideas? Check out this Canadian monthly dividend ETF with a juicy 6.8% distribution yield.

Read more »