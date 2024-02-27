Home » Investing » 3 Incredibly Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

3 Incredibly Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

These real estate stocks are each significantly undervalued and offer plenty of growth potential, making them three of the best to buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors have plenty of choice when it comes to selecting stocks on the TSX, especially in the real estate sector. And after all the economic headwinds and uncertainty in the market over the last year and a half, plenty of high-quality real estate stocks are trading incredibly cheap, making them some of the best stocks to buy now.

Investing in real estate stocks offers several benefits for investors. You gain exposure to one of the oldest and most important sectors of the economy. Not to mention, with as little as a few hundred dollars, you can gain exposure to all types of different properties diversified across the country and, in some cases, across the world.

Many of the best dividend stocks in Canada are also from the real estate sector, as these companies are constantly generating significant cash flow each month.

So, if you’re looking to gain or increase your exposure to the real estate sector today, here are three incredibly cheap real estate stocks to buy now.

A top Canadian REIT with significant recovery potential

First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) has been one of the cheapest real estate stocks you can buy over the last few years, and while its business is back on track, the price of the stock has yet to fully recover.

The REIT, which predominantly owns retail properties, was impacted significantly by the pandemic as some of its tenants struggled to pay rent, and its elevated debt levels came under scrutiny.

With its operations recovered now and its distribution back to pre-pandemic levels, the fact that First Capital still trades roughly 25% below its pre-pandemic price makes it one of the cheapest real estate stocks you can buy, especially since its yield sits at roughly 5.4%. That’s significantly higher than its five- and 10-year average yield of 4.3%.

Furthermore, First Capital currently trades at a forward price-to-funds from operations (P/FFO) ratio of 12.9 times, which is considerably cheaper than its five and 10-year averages of 14.6 and 16.1 times, respectively.

A top retail REIT with attractive long-term growth potential

When it comes to residential real estate investment trusts (REITs), there are also a tonne of high-quality picks trading undervalued. However, considering its long-term growth potential, InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) has to be considered one of the best real estate stocks to buy now.

InterRent owns properties in Ontario, Quebec, and B.C., and for years, it has been one of the best REITs for growth investors to buy. Not only does InterRent consistently look to expand its portfolio and buy new properties, but it also recognizes the value of upgrading its existing properties to drive revenue growth.

To consistently invest in growth takes cash, though, and with elevated interest rates, InterRent has faced headwinds as of late. These impacts are only temporary, though, so while InterRent trades cheaply, it’s one of the best real estate stocks to buy.

Currently, InterRent trades at 22.9. times its expected FFO in 2024. That’s below its five-year average forward P/FFO ratio of 26.3 times. Therefore, while this high-potential, long-term growth stock is undervalued, it’s undoubtedly a top pick.

One of the best real estate stocks to buy while it’s incredibly cheap

Finally, another excellent real estate stock to buy for its long-term growth potential, and one that’s ultra-cheap today, is Storagevault Canada (TSX:SVI).

As its name suggests, Storagevault owns roughly 240 self-storage centres all across Canada, a business with attractive economics. Self-storage is an attractive business to get into because the demand is not very volatile, and the operating costs to run a storage centre can be quite low.

For years now, Storagevault has been growing its sales considerably with several acquisitions, expanding its portfolio and optimizing the operation and revenue of its acquired assets by rebranding these locations under its well-known banners.

So, with Storagevault trading off its highs at the same time that it’s expected to generate record revenue and FFO this year, it’s certainly one of the cheapest real estate stocks to buy now. Currently, it trades at a forward P/FFO ratio of 22.3 times, below its five-year average of 27.4 times.

And with the stock expected to see its FFO increase again next year by another 11%, there’s no question this insane discount won’t last long.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for solid long-term returns can accumulate shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on dips. Here's why it’s a buy.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian bank stock now offers a 6.6% dividend yield.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $100 Per Week Can Create $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how blue-chip, high-dividend TSX stocks such as Enbridge can help you earn $2,000 in annual dividend income.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Forget the 4% Rule: Here’s What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

When it comes to retirees, total return is better than a high yield.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can make $154 per month by acquiring 1,000 shares of this monthly income stock offering 7.7% yield.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay Cash Every Month

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some monthly passive income? Forget private investments. Use TSX stocks to earn safe and steady passive…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in February 2024: RioCan REIT Stock vs. Canadian National Railway Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why both RioCan and Canadian National Railway are solid long-term investment choices in 2024.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you generate a recurring income stream for life.

Read more »