Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock for the Next 10 Years, This Would Be It

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock for the Next 10 Years, This Would Be It

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains my top pick on the TSX for long-term investors seeking excellent total returns.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
food restaurants

Image source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains my top stock pick on the TSX. Hands-down, that’s been true for some time.

One of the largest quick-service restaurant giants in the world, Restaurant Brands has generated more than $35 billion in revenue worldwide this past year. The company has more than 28,000 units, operating in 100 countries. Moreover, with world-class banners such as Tim Horton’s, Burger King and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen under its umbrella, there’s some serious brand value associated with this stock investors ought to consider.

Here’s why I think this is the top TSX stock to own in this uncertain environment right now.

Defensive business model matters

We all need to eat, and how we choose to eat shifts based on a variety of factors. In good times, all restaurant operators tend to see an uptick in activity, as eating outside of one’s home becomes more attractive. However, when the economy turns sour, many fine dining and higher-end casual dining locations can take a hit. When they do, and consumers still look for that opportunity to dine out, they may more likely trade down to one of Restaurant Brands’ establishments.

This phenomenon drives cash flow stability, during all points of the market cycle. And given Restaurant Brands’ core portfolio of banners (and associated brand value and loyalty with each), the company has the potential to take market share when other restaurants are down and out. In other words, no matter the economic backdrop, Restaurant Brands has various gameplays to deploy to win.

Strong results drive impressive fundamentals

Given Restaurant Brands’ size, its recent system-wide sales growth number of 12.2% is truly remarkable. The fast food giant continues to pump out growth year after year, finding ways to innovate and drive improving fundamentals (and a higher valuation) over time.

The company’s net income in 2023 came in at $1.72 billion, a marked increase from 2022’s $1.48 billion. Restaurant Brands remains a highly profitable operator, and continues to see cash flow growth align with its top-line numbers. Thus, this is a profitable growth stock with a valuation that’s reasonable – something that’s hard to find in this market.

Bottom line

Despite its current growth and significant global footprint, the company is eyeing to expand its reach in new countries. It is also increasing its penetration in strong and established markets worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is eyeing to open more than 7,000 new restaurants in international markets over the next 5 years. 

Moreover, the company aims to achieve $60 billion in system-wide sales and $3.2 billion in adjusted operating income by 2028. Hence, investors investing in this stock can benefit in the next decade as the company has enormous potential to generate higher returns. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Investing

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

The 1 Canadian Bank Stock I’m Watching This Week

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is starting to look dirt-cheap after its post-earnings fumble.

Read more »

Investing

The Best Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex has emerged from the pandemic riddled with debt but also with a stronger underlying business and stock that grossly…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing passive income stream with shares like Canadian Utilities that boast five decades of dividend growth.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might be Sleeping On, But I’m Not

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have more than doubled in the last year, yet there could certainly be more growth on the…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

2 Undervalued Gems to Watch in March 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as Air Canada and Exchange Income trade at a compelling discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Put $7,000 in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer yields near 8%.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Enbridge Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) continues to be one of the best dividend stocks out there, but with a payout ratio of…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks I’d Buy in March 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Datadog and Shopify should be on your shopping list in March 2024.

Read more »