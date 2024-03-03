Home » Investing » Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Alimentation Couche-Tard?

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Alimentation Couche-Tard?

Take a closer look at these two defensive retail stocks to determine which might be a better holding to protect your portfolio from market volatility.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

2024 is turning out to be quite an interesting year for stock market investing. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by a whopping 14.55% from its 52-week low and 5.59% year to date. The Canadian benchmark index has been volatile over the last several weeks.

While the recent uptick might make investors feel hopeful, there is no telling when another sharp decline might hit the market. In a volatile market, many investors look for holdings that can protect their capital from the ravages of uncertainty.

In times like these, the stock of resilient businesses can offer the defensive appeal that risk-averse investors seek. To this end, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) can be good holdings to consider. Today, we will take a look at the two defensive retailers to help you determine which might be the better holding if you have to choose one.

Dollarama

Dollarama stock is a $29.46 billion market capitalization Canadian dollar store retail chain. Headquartered in Mount Royal, it has become the largest retailer in Canada for items priced $5 or less. It has over 1,500 locations throughout Canada, with most of them in Ontario.

There are two big things about the business that make it stand out: it essentially has a monopoly in the discounted retailer space in the country. Due to its business model, it continues seeing significant business come its way, even when people cut discretionary spending to save money.

Dollarama stock also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing value retailer based in Latin America. The company’s earnings are recession-resistant. The business model it deploys means that Dollarama does not need to rely on mergers for growth. Its high-quality earnings and higher profit margins are enough to fuel its growth.

As of this writing, Dollarama stock trades for $105.69 per share, hovering near its all-time high valuation.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Also called Couche-Tard, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock is a Canadian multinational convenience store operator. The company is much bigger than Dollarama, with over 14,300 locations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Ireland, and several other Asian and European markets.

Its global network spans over 25 countries, with several of its locations also offering transportation fuel. 65% of its transactions are as a traditional convenience store, with fuel accounting for a quarter of them. 10% of its transactions account for a mixture of the two.

While it has also delivered significant growth over the years, ATD stock primarily relies on mergers and acquisitions to drive its growth. In recent years, ATD stock has reduced its reliance on mergers and acquisitions to fuel growth, but that strategy still accounts for half of its growth.

While the underlying business might not have as high a margin as Dollarama does, Couche-Tard stock’s acquisitions tend to result in better upward share price movements. As of this writing, ATD stock trades for $86.27 per share, hovering near its all-time high.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Dollarama made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Due to the sheer resilience of both underlying businesses, choosing one over the other can be difficult. If you look at how the two stocks have performed in the long run, Dollarama stock has delivered more growth to its investors than Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. However, the returns by both stocks over the last two or three years have been similar.

With both stocks fairly valued today, either can be a good fit to consider for your portfolio. If I had to choose, I would go for Dollarama stock due to its track record of more significant returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Stocks: How You Can Earn $400 Per Month of Growing Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can buy top Canadian dividend stocks in your TFSA to build a rapidly and consistently growing passive-income…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

GICs vs. Dividend Stocks: Where to Invest for Passive Income in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding instruments such as GICs and dividend stocks to create a recurring revenue stream.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 to Invest? How to Turn it Into Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can produce recurring monthly income streams from a $10,000 investment in two high-yield real estate stocks.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Dividend Portfolio Starting With Just $10,000

| Robin Brown

Want to earn a growing stream of dividend income? Here's how to invest $10,000 for a great combination of income…

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks Set Up for Outsized Gains in 2024

| Adam Othman

Considering the growth prospects that these two TSX stocks offer, I would keep a very close eye on them as…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Dividend Stocks I’d Add to My Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high yields, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition to…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is one of the best options for those with a bit of cash, who don't want to worry…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Help! How Do I Get Rid of My Stock Duds?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stock duds can prevent you from making really big returns and using that cash to fund future investments. How do…

Read more »