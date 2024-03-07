Member Login
Home » Investing » Can This Beaten-Down Stock Skyrocket More Than the “Magnificent Seven” Over the Next 5 Years?

Can This Beaten-Down Stock Skyrocket More Than the “Magnificent Seven” Over the Next 5 Years?

Let’s dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains the beaten-down stock that could beat the Magnificent Seven moving forward.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

One of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, Shopify (TSX:SHOP), became a beaten-down stock that many investors wanted to avoid in 2022. As of last year, the narrative has shifted, with Shopify’s valuation more than doubling off of lows, and momentum continuing into this year. However, many investors have this question of whether the momentum will continue in the upcoming years or fall just like before.

Let’s dive into whether Shopify could have what it takes to outpace the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks and provide the kind of returns many investors expect moving forward.

What to know about Shopify

Shopify’s status as the top Canadian growth stock in the market is driven by its core business model. A leading e-commerce platform provider, Shopify enables small- and medium-sized businesses to open up online businesses. This has levelled the playing field for merchants, allowing them to design, manage, market, and sell their products and services efficiently. 

In addition, Shopify’s platform allows various business to process transactions effectively and enables better product management, inventory management, order and payment processing and analytics tracking. Shopify controls more than 30% share in the e-commerce industry, outperforming other popular competitors.

Strong results paint a rosy picture

Shopify’s recent results point to a beaten-down stock that’s clearly kicking things back into gear. The company’s total revenue grew 26% year over year to $7.1 billion. That’s the kind of growth investors have expected and should continue to drive interest in this stock so long as this growth rate can be maintained (or accelerated).

The company’s total revenue growth was driven by subscription growth (23% year over year) and drove the company’s earnings to a whopping $3.5 billion, a stark increase from the $2.8 billion reported a year prior.

Thus, Shopify is clearly growing in a profitable fashion. The company’s stock now trades at a high price-to-earnings multiple of more than 700 times, but it’s clear the market believes this earnings growth can continue for some time. On a forward-looking basis, Shopify certainly looks a lot cheaper.

There’s more growth where that came from

An established Canadian tech giant, Shopify has a number of avenues to explore for growth. In North America, the company’s retail sales penetration rate is 15%, and analysts expect this number to grow over time. Moreover, in the offline market, the numbers are increasing as well. These trends bode well if the company is able to continue expanding its presence globally.

Overall, Shopify’s slice of its overall total addressable market remains small. As this company garners more market share, investors expect Shopify’s top- and bottom-line metrics to improve over time.

Bottom line

Shopify remains a top e-commerce stock investors may want to consider due to its long-term growth runway and untapped global market share potential. I think this beaten-down stock (still roughly 50% below all-time highs) looks attractive at current levels. Thus, those thinking long term may want to consider adding this growth stock right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Unlock the Wealth: 3 RRSP Strategies of Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three RRSP strategies can help unlock wealth and make account users millionaires.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Quietly Crushing the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BBU (TSX:BBU.UN) stock has seen shares climb a whopping 71% since October, but there's more room to run according to…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Nuvei Are Falling This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite falling more than 10% this week so far, Nuvei’s strong long-term outlook makes it worth buying on the dip.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been known for a reliable business and stable dividend. But with shares near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks such as Emera and Capital Power also trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy: Nuvei vs Lightspeed?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although both companies offer excellent buying opportunities, I am more bullish on Nuvei due to the visibility of its growth…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This Obscure Real Estate Stock Pays a Generous Monthly Dividend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An obscure REIT with a strategic roadmap and paying generous monthly dividends is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Crazy Reasons You Should Buy BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of Canada's largest telecoms with plenty to offer investors. Here's why you should buy BCE stock…

Read more »