Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Should You Contribute to the TFSA or RRSP First?

Should You Contribute to the TFSA or RRSP First?

Are you wondering whether you should contribute to the TFSA or RRSP first? Here are some thoughts on why to pick one versus the other.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) are some of the most beloved tax-advantaged accounts in Canada. Both can help you save on taxes, but they each have unique characteristics. This may leave many investors wondering which one they should invest in first.

Unfortunately, there is no straight answer. It really depends on your situation and preference. Let’s discuss how these two Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) registered plans might work for you.

The TFSA: No tax now or when you withdraw

The TFSA is the most straightforward to understand. You put cash into the TFSA and invest. All income (which includes interest, dividends, and capital gains) earned in the TFSA is safe from tax. You don’t need to report your income and you don’t need to pay any tax on that income.

You can really simplify tax season if you just place all your investments into a TFSA. Likewise, when you withdraw your cash (say for retirement or a big-ticket purchase like a car or house), there is no reporting or tax requirement. When you withdraw, you lose the same contribution limit value in that year. However, you recover it the following year again.

The TFSA is the most flexible of the two. The tax-free benefits make it a great place to hold investments that compound wealth for the long term. However, you have the freedom to withdraw from the account with very little consequence if you need/want to.

The RRSP: Defer tax while preparing for retirement

The RRSP is a little bit more complicated. It is more of a tax-deferral account with tax-saving benefits. When you contribute to the RRSP, you get a tax receipt that you can use to lower your taxable income in the year.

This can be particularly beneficial if the contribution can help lower your income tax bracket. Many people use this to get a tax refund, which they often then invest into their TFSA.

Any income earned inside the RRSP is deferred from tax. Like the TFSA, you can compound your capital for years (even decades) without a tax consequence. However, when you withdraw, that amount will be taxed as income at your then-current tax bracket.

That is why the RRSP is largely considered the account to use for retirement savings. You contribute when you are making peak income (and get a tax refund). You withdraw when your taxable income is lower in retirement.

A solid stock for a TFSA or RRSP

Both the TFSA and RRSP can help you save tax and build wealth. If I were first starting out investing, I would use the TFSA first almost every time. However, as your wealth grows, the RRSP can be a great tax deferral tool to enhance your overall investing and tax-saving strategy.

If you want to invest tax efficiently for the long term, one stock you might consider holding is WSP Global (TSX:WSP). With 66,500 employees, WSP is one of the largest consulting and professional services firms in the globe. With expertise in environment, engineering, design, and project management, it is helping build the world of tomorrow.

WSP has grown earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization by a 24% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 10 years. The stock has delivered a similar return with a CAGR of 23% (or a 716% total return) over that time period.

As this business scales, it also gets more profitable. As it gets larger, it can offer more services and cross-sell across its business segments. Despite its strong return record, this business and stock could still be a great bet for a long-term TFSA or RRSP.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in WSP Global. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are any stock that are set to help make you richer in 2024, it's certainly these three that…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock (TSX:RY) recently reported earnings with provisions climbing higher, so is it a buy? Or buyer beware at this…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Why Is Celestica Stock up 46% After Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica’s consistent focus on strategic positioning, generating free cash flow, and optimizing cost structure could help its stock continue soaring.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Stocks for Beginners

Great News for Gold Stock Investors!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold has hit an all-time high! Which is good news for some gold stocks, and really good news for others.

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Consumer Discretionary Stocks in March 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks have done well despite the ongoing market and economic volatility. And they still have room to run!

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Investor Need-to-Know: Interest Rate to Stay at 5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The interest rate held steady at 5%, so what does that mean for investors? And how should we be investing…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

ATZ Stock Could Be Undervalued by 71%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATZ stock (TSX:ATZ) has jumped 75% since hitting 52-week lows, yet there could be far more room to run for…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Stocks for Beginners

Here Is the Best Way to Start Investing With $1,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of different stock investment products to choose from. Here are some of the best ways to put…

Read more »