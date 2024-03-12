Member Login
Home » Investing » Fortis Is a Dividend Behemoth to Buy Right Now

Fortis Is a Dividend Behemoth to Buy Right Now

Here’s why Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be the overlooked dividend-paying utilities stock many investors should own right now.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Few stocks in the market can offer defensive appeal and higher dividends than utility stocks. Investing in these companies can be fruitful in the long run, as investors can relax and witness their capital grow. One such company is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a Canadian giant in the utilities space.

Here’s why I think Fortis could be the overlooked dividend stock investors need in their portfolios right now.

A business model worth owning

Fortis’s core business model involves the transmission and distribution of regulated electricity and natural gas to more than 3.4 million customers in North America and the Caribbean. The company owns and operates more than 10 utility transmission and distribution assets and is among the most notable Canadian players in this field.

With a long-term track record of providing stable services to its clientele, Fortis has built up a solid revenue stream with captive markets. Accordingly, from a cash-flow perspective, Fortis remains among the most consistent stocks on the TSX worth considering. Notably, the company has passed on these cash flows to investors via dividends over time, posting 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Financial picture

Sticking with the financial narrative, let’s dive into Fortis’s recent numbers.

Fortis currently carries a market capitalization of just over $26 billion and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The company generates strong free cash flow of around $3.5 billion per year, so its valuation on a price-to-cash flow basis is strong. However, due to Fortis’s massive debt pile (similar to many utilities players due to the capital-intensive nature of this business), the company’s free cash flow numbers are negative. This has been a concern for many for some time.

That said, Fortis continues to make the appropriate capital improvements to its core infrastructure, and its dividend remains well covered by its operating cash flow. So long as the company is able to pay down its debt pile over time (potentially reducing the scale of dividend hikes moving forward), the stock could be rewarded and investors could see capital-appreciation upside as well. Time will tell in this regard.

Why is Fortis a buy?

Fortis remains among the best long-term assets worth holding on the TSX, in my view. So long as the company can continuously raise prices for existing customers (which can be a challenge at times due to the company’s regulated operations), this is a stock that can certainly thrive. Fortis provides an essential service and has the track record and management team to keep the ball moving forward.

There are some concerns with this company, and its balance sheet certainly needs some attention. But for those who view Fortis as a multi-year (or even multi-decade) investment, there’s a lot to like with this name.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Why Brookfield Stock Gained 1% Monday

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) gained nearly 1% Monday despite overall market weakness.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Passive-Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 20%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock just pushed its dividend even higher, providing 20% growth as well as an average of 25% in…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in March: WELL Health Stock vs. TC Energy Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has been falling lower as TRP stock (TSX:TRP) has been climbing higher. So consider this before buying.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has seen its shares fall by 18% in the last year, but could the company be making…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 1,741 Shares of This Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Canadian utility Emera (TSX:EMA) stock could help dividend investors add reliable passive income streams to retirement portfolios.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 4 Percent Returns to Fuel Your Income Returns

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to use dividend stocks to fuel your income? Here are two great picks!

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Is Sleep Country Canada Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sleep Country Canada (TSX:ZZZ) stock had a rough set of earnings, but analysts are bullish about the long term for…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

TSX Consumer Staples in March 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With all the uncertainty in the market today, here's why this high-quality consumer staple stock is one of the best…

Read more »