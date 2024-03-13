Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks With Millionaire-Maker Potential

2 Stocks With Millionaire-Maker Potential

Almost all growth stocks can be millionaire makers if you keep them in your portfolio long enough. However, a long holding period makes them vulnerable to unforeseen circumstances.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Millionaire-maker potential is a relatively vague term in the absence of other important variables like the amount of capital you are starting with and the number of years you will hold the so-called millionaire-maker stock.

However, if we set reasonable quantities for both, say $50,000 to $100,000 in capital and 10 to 20 years of the holding period, the pool of stocks with millionaire-maker potential shrinks quite a bit.

A tech stock

When you are looking for powerful growth, tech stocks are an easy pick in North America, but even though many of them offer powerful growth, they are not always consistent.

However, one stock that offers the best of both worlds is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This software holding company has six major software businesses under its umbrella, which, in turn, have a wide range of software businesses, mostly catering to individual vertical markets.

As a result, Constellation has a massive reach — over a hundred countries and the client portfolio exceeds 125,000. A massive chunk of the stock is held by institutional investors, which lends adequate stability to the stock. It’s also a consistent dividend payer with a solid history and a small yield, but the most impressive feature of this stock is its compelling growth.

It returned nearly 280% in the last five years, and while it’s a far cry from its last 10 year’s returns of 1,350%, it’s still an impressive growth rate. Considering its consistent growth history, the stock may make you a millionaire if you start with a solid capital amount and it keeps growing at its current or a more compelling rate.

One weakness of this stock is its incredibly bloated valuation. It hasn’t prevented its growth till now, but it’s still a risk factor you should take into account.

A financial stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the largest alternative lenders in the country. It has too large a footprint for an alternative financial company, and its 400 locations are comparable to larger regional banks or credit bureaus. Over the years, it has expanded its business model, and while small personal loans were not part of the original business model, they are now the focal point of this business.

From a performance perspective, goeasy has been one of the most rewarding stocks on the TSX. It returned over 970% to its investors via capital appreciation and dividends. The growth has slowed down, and the last five year’s returns were around 310%, but that also includes a massive dip that the stock still hasn’t recovered from.

The current bull market/recovery phase of the stock is reason enough to add this to your portfolio, but there are other positives as well. This includes its 26% discount, attractive valuation, and 2.9% dividend yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if goeasy made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks have the potential to make you a millionaire in one to two decades, assuming you start with a sizable capital amount and the stocks maintain their historical returns. The risk of these or any other stocks straying from the bullish path gets higher as the holding period gets longer, but their histories and stable business model may augment their performance consistency.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You up for Life

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for TSX stocks that could make all the difference. Here are two that could fit will in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

goeasy is an undervalued TSX dividend stock trading at a massive discount to consensus estimates in 2024.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Consider Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another top growth play for a long-term TFSA growth fund.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The rally in Canadian stocks continues, as the TSX benchmark just reached its highest closing level since April 2022.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the S&P 500 at an All-Time High

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your RRSP? Here are two that I’ll continue to buy even with…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Why I’m Changing My Mind About Air Canada Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

With Air Canada stock trading just off its lows and expected to earn record revenue this year, is it worth…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

| Jitendra Parashar

These two rallying Canadian energy stocks can continue their bullish runs in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TSX Industrials in March 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Industrial stocks can be just what you need during a downturn, but not all are created equal. Here's what to…

Read more »