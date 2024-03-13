Member Login
Home » Investing » Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in March 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in March 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Forget the hype. The best opportunity is in a sector the market is ignoring.

Iain Butler
The market’s attention right now is seemingly focused purely on buzzwords like “AI,” “the Magnificent Seven” and “crypto.”

To us, this means opportunity — but not where the masses are playing. It’s where they aren’t.

Once again, we find that a relative few are paying attention to the energy sector.

This means we think that you should be paying attention to the energy sector. Namely, this stock.

Foolishly yours,
Iain Butler, CFA
Advisor, Stock Advisor Canada

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT)

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) explores for, develops, and produces onshore oil and natural gas in Colombia.

Why do I like it now?

In addition to Parex’s strong-as-usual results that were reported at the end of February, the company’s operations were hindered earlier this year by social protests that have now ended. The temporary shut-in will have an impact on Parex’s Q1’24 report, but in the grand scheme of things, will be easily forgotten. Meanwhile, the stock price has arguably lost about 20% of its value because of a situation that is no more.

Parex currently offers a cash-flow-supported dividend yield of 7.2% (remember, the higher the yield, the riskier the market thinks the stock is), and the far-too-low 3 times earnings multiple that it currently trades for suggests that a rather dire future awaits. But neither of these metrics are representative of the company’s performance. We think they’re far more a product of the market’s ignorance.

Said more succinctly, Parex shares are very attractive … right now.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2

Redacted

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

