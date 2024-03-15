Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $14,727 in 2024

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $14,727 in 2024

Passive income should be passive, bringing in the easiest cash possible. And with AI in use along with a dividend stock, that has never been easier to do!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income strategies were enormous back in 2023. Canadians may have seen inflation drop year over year, and the market was doing well. However, that didn’t help if you didn’t have cash on hand to spend either on items or investing.

But just because 2023 is behind us doesn’t mean Canadians shouldn’t still consider passive-income streams — especially if they want to create even more in 2024. And when partnered with a dividend stock, you could be raking in thousands in cash flow.

Passive income, not side hustles

First off, one thing I’ve made clear in past articles is that passive income and a side hustle are two very different things. A side hustle is a part-time job at its core. You have to keep up with it, putting out products or performing tasks or whatever the case may be.

However, passive income is something that takes far less time. In fact, beyond the setup process, you can put it out and forget about it. Instead, you’ll simply see cash flow your way month after month. In that way, it’s much like investing. You do your original research, make your investments, and leave it alone!

But I’ve gone over so many passive-income streams in the past. However, there has been one point worth noting in 2024 that makes an entirely new stream possible.

Artificial intelligence

Now, to be clear, artificial intelligence (AI) has its strengths but also its weaknesses. For what I’m going to discuss, you’ll still need that personal touch.

That passive-income stream is possible now, and that’s through creating online courses. AI can help you through the process, with your personal touch needed simply to add information and give it that personal touch.

Simply pick something you’re good at or even interested in! AI can help you brainstorm ideas, analyze trends, and search data to suggest topics that are in high demand. It can then help you refund the course concept. Furthermore, it can help with content creation, creating a curriculum outline, and brainstorming ideas for lesson plans, outlines, and even quizzes!

Then, if your course involves video lectures, it can create storyboards and even scripts. Furthermore, it can also help edit and provide feedback once you’ve created draft content. Some platforms you can use are Heights Platform or iSpring Page to get started.

Then, invest!

Once you’ve got a course up and running, you can start bringing in cash! And what’s more, beyond some additions, if you feel like it, you can keep it up and running for life! On the low end, you could bring in between $100 and $500 per month. As it gains popularity, it could be as much as $5,000 or more!

Let’s say you make around $1,000 per month. You then use that cash to invest in a dividend stock, one that provides solid monthly dividends. One I would consider is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). This company provides a solid growth strategy investing in industrial properties, while still offering a 4.45% dividend yield. Altogether, here is what that $12,000 at the end of the year could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
GRT.UN – now$73164$3.30$541.20monthly$12,000
GRT.UN – highs$86.50164$3.30$541.20monthly$14,186

You’ve now created $12,000 in passive income from a new income stream plus $2,186 in returns. Then, you add on $541.20 in dividends! That’s total passive income of $14,727.20 in 2024, coming out at $1,227.27 each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are no-brainer buys right now, especially since it won't take much cash at all to buy…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Forget Air Canada: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Dividend Aristocrat in the utility sector is a better buy than Air Canada.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend Stock for You?

| Jitendra Parashar

While it might now double your money in the short term, BCE stock can help you generate reliable passive income…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Adam Othman

These two top TSX dividend-growth stocks look cheap and ripe for income-seeking investors to add to their holdings.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners are trading 50% below record highs, increasing the dividend yield to more than 6%.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Dividend Stocks

TSX Information Technology in March 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Two TSX stocks with massive growth potential are the best stocks to buy in the information technology industry right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2024 for Safe Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and long-term growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are reliable and have impressive long-term growth potential, making them two of the best to…

Read more »