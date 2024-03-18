Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Invest $374.50 Each Month to Create Passive Income of $288 in 2024

Invest $374.50 Each Month to Create Passive Income of $288 in 2024

Investing a specific amount each month to create passive income this year is possible with monthly dividend payers.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

The main benefit of dividend investing is generating passive income with minimal effort. You only need a small amount of money to start the process of transforming the seed capital into regular cash flows. The payout frequency varies depending on the dividend policy of the chosen company.

A company’s dividend policy dictates the dividend amount or yield, but most TSX dividend stocks pay quarterly. However, income-oriented investors turn to Canadian companies that pay monthly dividends. The chief benefit is faster compounding of principal through dividend reinvesting.

Extendicare (TSX:EXE), the renowned provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, belongs to the select group of monthly dividend payers. Also, at $7.49 per share, investors feast on the 6.41% dividend yield. The company has consistently paid, or hasn’t missed, a monthly dividend payment since January 2013.

All EXE shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received their February cash dividend on March 15, 2024.

Potential earnings

Extendicare is ideal for dividend investors desiring monthly passive income streams. An upfront investment of $4,494 or 600 shares will produce $288.07 in annual passive income, or $24.01 monthly. Since dividend stocks are eligible investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the dividend income is tax-exempt if you hold the stocks in your TFSA.

Assuming you want to earn the same amount but don’t have the lump sum, set aside $374.50 monthly to purchase 50 EXE shares. Each tranche will generate $0.48 for one year ($0.04 monthly cash dividend per common share), excluding dividend reinvestment.

In 12 months, you would have spent $4,494 and accumulated 600 shares. In the ensuing year and with reinvestment of monthly dividends, the total profit from dividends is $296.68. Note, however, that you must purchase the stock before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for a dividend payment.    

Business rebound

Extendicare suffered a severe business reversal during the global pandemic. Today, or three years later, operations have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The $622.9 million company reported strong financial results in Q4 2023, growth in managed services, and accelerating redevelopment.

In the three months ending December 31, 2023, revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 12.8% and 97.3% year over year respectively to $350.2 million and $42.8 million. Notably, net earnings reached $8.6 million compared to the $1.7 million net loss in Q4 2022.

Management said the exponential jump in NOI reflects growth across all business segments. The long-term care (LTC) business segment had the most significant improvement, as evidenced by the 97.8% occupancy rate during the quarter. Moreover, its revenue for the year was $1.1 million more than in the same quarter in the prior year.

According to its President and CEO, Dr. Michael Guerriere, Extendicare is repositioning for growth and value creation. Two LTC homes under the redevelopment program have commenced construction. Extendicare will also continue establishing and leveraging partnerships with other care providers to better integrate seniors’ care with the rest of Canada’s health system.

Invest for passive income

Regular investors, including retirees, can create passive income from dividend investing. While the strategy is not risk-free, companies like Extendicare stand out for their consistent, stable dividend payments. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to reach $1 million, $100,000 can certainly get you there. Even if you invest in some low…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of companies that raised their dividends recently. Here's a trio of options to consider buying now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are excellent buys to beat inflation, given their solid underlying businesses and high yields.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can buy at a big bargain right now and hold for the long…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge the Best Dividend Stock for you?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for one of the best dividend stocks to consider right now? Here's a look at Enbridge (TSX:ENB)…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy the Dip in Canadian Tire Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

Should you buy Canadian Tire now, with the stock down 30% off its 52-week high and trading at just 8.9…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Need Consistent Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks That Fit the Bill

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a history of consistently increasing dividends and maintaining sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »