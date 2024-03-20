Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are intriguing tech stocks that growth investors need to keep watch of going into April.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

It’s all about growth stocks these days, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the broader markets higher. Indeed, even the TSX Index has been flirting with new highs lately. Only time will tell if the TSX is ready for its big breakout moment. Regardless, I think young investors should be getting more skin in the game of the growth trade. And the good news is you don’t need to swap your loonies for greenbacks at today’s unappealing rates.

In this piece, we’ll check out two homegrown growth stocks that can unlock the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to power higher over the next three to five years. Without further ado, consider shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), two intriguing high-tech plays that look to have a pretty reasonable price of admission at the time of writing.

Shopify

If you missed the glorious past-year rally in Shopify shares, don’t fret. The recent correction in the name seems to be giving newcomers a great entry point. The $136.8 billion e-commerce juggernaut is one of Canada’s best tech innovators. And moving into mid-2024, my guess is that it’ll start getting more aggressive when it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI) and even the metaverse.

Undoubtedly, digital storefronts stand to benefit profoundly from the rise of the metaverse (or whatever we’ll end up calling in once virtual and augmented reality become the new normal medium for many consumers).

In fact, one could argue that the metaverse has landed already, with various firms allowing consumers to “try” out goods from the comfort of their own homes. Whether we’re talking about trying on new articles of clothing or cosmetics, I think that e-commerce retailers stand to gain even more of an upper hand over their physical counterparts in the age of virtual reality.

As Shopify looks to generative AI and augmented reality to help merchants allow prospective customers to test out their goods digitally, I believe sales could trend higher from here. Perhaps much higher as the nascent technologies nudge customers to follow through with their purchases.

Either way, Shopify looks to be on the cusp of yet another big growth trend. And with that, I wouldn’t hesitate to nibble at around $106 per share. Yes, they’re not dirt cheap. But at the same time, you’ve got to pay up for impressive disruptive innovators. Of all the Canadian tech titans, Shopify is arguably the best of the batch — perhaps by a landslide!

Kinaxis

Kinaxis is another impressive Canadian innovator to put atop your watchlist going into April 2024. The stock has been a turbulent performer since it peaked back in 2020.

Undoubtedly, the early COVID-19 lockdowns and their impact on supply chains around the world were catalysts for Kinaxis, a supply-chain management software developer. Now that supply chains are getting back to full speed (or even more optimal than before the pandemic), Kinaxis’s offering may not be as in demand.

That said, as AI technologies take off, look for Kinaxis to regain some of its edge. The $4.3 billion mid-cap tech firm stands out as more of a hidden gem these days. With AI thrown into the equation, the stock could be headed higher over the next three years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in March 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Granite REIT is yielding a generous 4.37% and is just one of three quality Canadian REITs worth buying right now.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 49% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is finally getting back on the straight and narrow after reporting a stronger bottom line, leading many…

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Can LSPD Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce are down 90% from all-time highs. Is LSPD stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision, economic projections, and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income in 2024? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These reliable dividend stocks both trade off their highs and offer impressive long-term potential, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

NorthWest Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock saw shares jump 10% after improving its balance sheet, but what's next for the stock?

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Partners With General Motors to Create Next Big Thing in Vehicle Software

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could see a huge future boost from a new vehicle software program, with the sector expected to…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Lundin Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin stock (TSX:LUN) has been killing its production of copper and plans on blowing its records out of the water…

Read more »