Member Login
Home » Investing » Ready to Invest With $2,000? 2 Stocks for March 2024

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 2 Stocks for March 2024

These two stocks provide investors with strong long-term growth, with one offering a superbly high dividend yield.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:

The TSX today continues to fluctuate very close to the $22,000 mark, with news on inflation helping raise the index further. Instead of reaching the 3.1% inflation rate expected for February, we went down by 0.1% to 2.8%. This was great news, and perhaps led some investors to wonder if it’s not time to get back into the markets.

While nothing is certain, even a small stake such as $2,000 could help you achieve greatness not just in 2024, but beyond. For that you’ll want a mixture of dividends and growth. And there are two stocks I would certainly consider for this in 2024, as well as your future investments. So let’s get into these two stocks to consider right now.

CIBC

When it comes to investing, some of the best options for long-term holders are the Big Six Banks. But above them all, it looks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is one of the best options out there. Despite performing quite poorly over the last year or so.

Of course, this comes down to its overexposure to the housing sector. This will likely continue to hamper earnings as the company deals with loan losses. However, if you’re a long-term investor, you should be drooling over its share price right now.

That’s because CIBC stock is well known for having a high dividend yield, currently at 5.36%. This has already come down from earlier this year as shares have climbed higher. In fact, shares of CIBC stock are up 16.5% in the last year, yet still trade at just 10.3 times earnings. Meanwhile, that dividend is still higher than its five-year average of 5.2%. So overall you’re getting a great deal for a superb dividend.

CIBC stock has proven in the past that it can come back from 52-week lows during a downturn and hit former highs within one year of those lows. So if you want even more growth, CIBC stock has a strong presence and is likely to see a turnaround quite soon. With dividends while you wait.

Topicus

On the opposite track, there are actually a few tech stocks that investors can consider for long-term gains. One of those is Topicus (TSXV.TOI), a spin off of software acquisition powerhouse Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

If you’ve read my work before, you’ll know exactly why I like Topicus stock. The company is like a brand new CSU stock, with a focus on Europe. The same management team, the same goals, just in a new location. And this has proven to help drive growth both for Topicus stock, as well as CSU stock.

The company has done quite well in the last year, with shares up 35% in the last year alone. This strong growth trajectory has continued, unperturbed by the rest of the market, with analysts expecting this trend to continue for the near and distant future.

The driver is its acquisition strategy to buy up essential software businesses across Europe. A focus on the essential software market with mission-critical software has been successful in the past, and will continue in the future. Especially for businesses that rely on these software programs for daily operations.

Overall, Topicus provides strong recurring revenue as well as a stable growth strategy. So if you’re looking to get in on a CSU stock at basement prices, this is certainly one to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Royal Bank Stock vs. Power Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have long produced healthy passive income, but there is a lot to consider before buying.

Read more »

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

3 Key, Lesser-Known CRA Benefits to Claim on Your 2023 Taxes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can start investing in your retirement by simply claiming these benefits year after year! So don't miss out.

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Partners With General Motors to Create Next Big Thing in Vehicle Software

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could see a huge future boost from a new vehicle software program, with the sector expected to…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Lundin Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin stock (TSX:LUN) has been killing its production of copper and plans on blowing its records out of the water…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Apple Bails on Its Electric Car, So What’s That Mean for Tesla Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) is out, but does that mean Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in? Let's take a dive to see…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Puja Tayal

Did you recently open a trading account and are lost amid all those stocks? You are at the right place…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

5 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Beyond investing early and often, here is how you can make the most of your RRSP both now and in…

Read more »

Gold bars
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Materials in March 2024: The Best Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Materials have been quite volatile, though the price of gold has surged to all-time highs. That makes this stock a…

Read more »