Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now for Less Than $1,000

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now for Less Than $1,000

These three stocks are excellent additions to your portfolio due to their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada announced that Canada’s inflation rose 2.8% in February, lower than analysts’ expectation of 3.1% and declining from 2.9% in January. The United States Federal Reserve has indicated about three rate cuts this year, raising investors’ optimism and boosting equity markets. Year to date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 5.2%. Amid growing investors’ confidence, you can buy the following three no-brainer stocks.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a solid waste management company operating in the United States and Canada. It is growing its footprint through strategic acquisitions. The company operates in exclusive or secondary markets, thus facing less competition and enjoying higher margins. Supported by these strong financials, the company has returned over 570% in the last 10 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based waste management company has expanded its asset base by acquiring 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities from Secure Energy Services last month. These acquisitions can contribute $300 million in annual revenue together. The company is investing in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and resource recovery facilities and is constructing two recycling facilities that could become operational this year.

Given its growth initiatives, WCN’s management expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) to grow this year by 9.1% and 13.4%, respectively. The management also projects its EBITDA margin to expand 120 basis points compared to 2023. Given its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, Waste Connections is an excellent buy right now.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) offers a highly customizable enterprise learning management system that helps businesses improve their engagement, productivity, and customer connections. The company is trading 9.5% higher this year amid solid fourth-quarter performance. Its revenue during the quarter increased by 27% to $49.3 million amid an expanded customer base and higher average contract value. The company has added 365 customers compared to its previous year’s quarter, while the average contract value has increased by 11.7%.

Amid top-line growth, its adjusted EBITDA grew 180% to $6.5 million, while its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 5.8% to 13.2%. Meanwhile, I expect the uptrend in its financials to continue amid growing demand for e-learning platforms. Its expanding customer base and increasing average revenue per user could support its financial growth. For the first quarter of 2024, Docebo’s management expects its revenue to be between $51 million and $51.3 million, with the midpoint representing a 31.5% growth. The management also expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to improve from 6% in the previous year’s quarter to 12.5-13.5%. Considering all these factors, I believe Docebo would be an excellent buy.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another top stock I am bullish on due to its solid performance and healthy growth prospects. The company witnessed $705 million in loan originations in the December-ending quarter, a 12% increase from the previous year’s quarter. The company experienced solid performances across multiple product and acquisition channels amid strong demand, driving its loan originations and expanding its loan portfolio. By the end of the quarter, the company’s loan portfolio stood at $3.65 billion, representing a 30% year-over-year growth.

goeasy witnessed stable credit and payment performance during the quarter, leading to a 20 basis point reduction in its net charge-off rate to 8.8%. Also, its allowance for future credit losses declined from 7.37% to 7.28%. Its efficiency ratio, which measures how well the company is able to control its overhead expenses, decreased by 390 basis points to 28.3%. Amid the solid operating performance, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) increased by 32% to $4.01.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made the list!

Further, goeasy’s management expects its loan portfolio to expand to $5.8-$6.2 billion by 2026, with the midpoint representing a 64% increase from its 2023 levels. The midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance represents an annualized growth of 12.9%. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company trades at an attractive next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 9.9 and offers a forward dividend yield of 2.8.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dad and son having fun outdoor. Healthy living concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 15.8% to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth stock is well-positioned to resume its upward momentum in 2024 following its strong financial results and business momentum.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Down But Not Out: A Charming Dividend Stock Going for 22.5% Off

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can take advantage of this buying opportunity.

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Buy This, Not That: Retail Stocks Edition

| Joey Frenette

Investors may wish to consider Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and another retail stock moving forward.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks I think are screaming buys in this current environment for those thinking truly long…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE is a slow-moving dividend giant trading on the TSX. Here's why QSR is a much better dividend stock right…

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Aditya Raghunath

While Kilroy Realty offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield, the REIT remains a high-risk choice in 2024.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in finding stocks that have created millionaires? These two have and could continue to make more!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks consistently increase their dividends each year, making them some of the best long-term investments.

Read more »