Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy goeasy Stock? Here’s My Take!

Is Now the Right Time to Buy goeasy Stock? Here’s My Take!

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock could be looking at easier times if rates fall and consumers begin to borrow to spend on their favourite goods.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) have been on the mend in recent quarters, thanks in part to some better-than-feared quarters and more hope on the trajectory of the Canadian consumer. Indeed, a Canadian recession may still be in the cards, but with the Bank of Canada (BoC) potentially poised to begin cutting rates, perhaps at some point in the second half of this year, one can’t help but feel more optimistic.

Indeed, when consumers feel just a bit more optimistic about the future, they may adjust their consumption to the upside. Even though rates are still quite high, hope seems on the way. With the rise of generative and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) (potential drivers of disinflation over the long run), I think that the horrid days of inflation are drawing to a close.

Though prices still seem unacceptably high, especially at the local Canadian grocer, the days of normal, perhaps even lower, prices could be just around the corner.

Is easy money coming again? That could spell good times for goeasy!

As consumption heats up again, it’s the consumer lending plays like goeasy that stand to benefit in a big way. Undoubtedly, goeasy stock is now up a whopping 43% over the past year alone. Despite the run, shares are still down from their all-time highs, just north of $210 per share. Today, at around $160 and change, shares of GSY go for around 11.1 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

That’s incredibly cheap, especially if you’re in the belief that a Canadian economic recovery could be on the way as the rate cuts start to flow in again. Even if rate cuts don’t happen when we expect them, it’s the anticipation of a peak in rates that may be enough to move the needle higher on consumption.

For now, we’re in an environment that I believe bodes well for the alternative lenders. These days, rates are still high and consumers are feeling the pinch, especially those who hold mortgages. Higher monthly payments have weighed heavily on personal balance sheets.

However, things probably won’t stay like this forever, especially once rates retreat, perhaps as rapidly as they rose in recent years. With today’s budgets still constrained but with many feeling a glimmer of hope, perhaps one can justify buying more goods today with the intent of paying them off at a later date. Indeed, the stage may be set for another boom for goeasy.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Well Health made the list!

At today’s levels, I view shares as quite undervalued. The $2.66 billion mid-cap gem could be on the cusp of a boom after many years of treading water in the aftermath of the late 2021 and early 2022 bust.

The Foolish bottom line on goeasy stock

On a forward-looking basis, GSY stock looks even cheaper at around 9.6 times forward P/E. Though I’m not for chasing hot rallies, I still think GSY is worth watching and perhaps buying on a pullback toward the $130 range, a level of strong support in my books! If you’re keen, I’m not against nibbling on shares right here and today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Costco stock (NASDAQ:COST) always looks like a good buy. But after a 10% drop after earnings, is it still the…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Insanely Fast-Growing Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Stocks like Canadian Natural Resources are growing their dividends incredibly fast, making them a lucrative investment for income investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Turn This CRA Benefit Into $4,050.76 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating funds for your future and your kids, there's a way to create massive passive income…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

What Happens If You Take a 5-Year Break From Your Retirement Plan? 

| Puja Tayal

Taking a break from retirement planning? Adjust your savings strategy. A discussion with Chad Harmer from Harmer Wealth Management.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Andrew Button

The average CPP at age 60 is probably only $485/month, but you can supplement it by holding stocks like Fortis…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Here Are 3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy Well Health Stock Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has been hit hard in the last three years, yet fundamentals remain strong and keep hitting records.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could be one of the best buys you make this year, as the company starts to…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Cannabis Stocks Are Rising This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks received a boost this week as the White House urged the drug enforcement administration to reschedule the drug.

Read more »