3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $13

If you want no-brainer stocks, it’s best to start out with no-brainer industries, and these three offer just that for a low price!

When it comes to seeking out no-brainer stocks, you first need to consider no-brainer industries. These are industries that are going to be in high demand no matter the market and economic situation in the near and distant future.

Today, let’s focus on three industries and stocks that will come right along with them. All for under $13 a pop.

Industrials

First up, industrial companies are some of the most in-demand investments these days. This comes from the companies being needed to put out as much product in as many places around the world and as quickly as possible. The rise in e-commerce has been one area of growth as warehouses and assembly lines need industrial properties.

That’s why I would consider a company such as Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). This industrial property real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a wide range of industrial properties across North America. It continues to grow through new properties and acquisitions, with strong occupancy and retail rates.

What’s more, it’s cheap! Trading at just $12.75 as of writing and 35.44 times earnings, which is less than many other industrial REITs out there. Further, you can grab a 5.34% dividend yield at the time of writing.

Healthcare

Another area that we will need, no matter what the market does, is healthcare. Again, I would seek out healthcare properties in this instance. Whether it’s your doctor’s office, a clinic, a hospital, or, heck, even a parking garage, these will remain in high demand.

And yet NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) proved there is such a thing as trying to expand too much, too soon. This led it into hot water for a time, but it is now coming back once again. After a dividend cut, the sale of non-core assets, and the strengthening of the bottom line, the company has seen reasonable growth.

Yet you can still pick it up for just $4.85 as of writing. And again, that comes with a superb dividend yield of 7.69%. While there is still work to be done, it’s clear this company will likely come back to highs once more. And you can grab this delicious dividend while you wait.

Storage

If death and taxes are two of life’s certainties, storage belongs very near these items as well. No matter who you are, it’s quite likely that you’re going to need a storage space at some point or another in your life. This is why storage REITs are another great area to find strength as well as lower volatility.

So, the last stock on this list most definitely should belong to StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI). Coming in at the low price of $5.10 as of writing, the company has proven its worth time and time again. Recurring rents and occupancy rates remain strong for this company. And yet it’s finding ways to grow.

Whether through acquiring more businesses, or growing its online presence, SVI stock has demonstrated resilience in tough times and strength in good times — all while remaining incredibly cheap! So, consider these three no-brainer stocks in stellar industries, and you’ll be sure to do well no matter the market.