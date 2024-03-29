Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Nosediving Blue-Chip Stock That’s Getting Ridiculously Cheap

1 Nosediving Blue-Chip Stock That’s Getting Ridiculously Cheap

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is a dividend juggernaut that’s getting beyond cheap at multi-year depths.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Not all TSX stocks have been participating in the glorious rally toward new heights. Indeed, some of the laggards do not seem to have gotten the memo that it’s time for a bounce-back. As industry-specific pressures continue to weigh, the following plays to greater depths; even as the TSX Index looks to continue its ascent, investors seeking deep value should look to some of the “broken” stocks that still have long-term theses that are anything but!

Without further ado, let’s have a look at one blue chip that has been nosediving of late. And though shares seem to be falling knives that could hurt you if you try to catch them, I think that they may actually be less risky than most other momentum plays in this market, specifically those in the tech sector that have doubled up in the first quarter of the year.

Undoubtedly, we all want to be on the receiving end of such sudden skyward spikes. However, it can be a dangerous game to scoop a parabolic stock a rally has already enriched those who bought just a few months earlier. Showing up late to a party entails its own slate of risks!

In any case, what seems like a sure shot at glorious returns may actually accompany higher stakes than the stocks that almost everybody else has thrown the towel in on!

BCE

First, we have Canadian telecom titan BCE (TSX:BCE), a stock that has broken many investors’ hearts over the past two years. Year to date, BCE stock has been a drag on the overall market, now off nearly 15% in just the first quarter of the year.

Do you dare to catch a bottom in the $42 billion dividend titan? You could be waiting a long time for a sustained relief rally. Not only that, but you may have to deal with further downside risk as investors run out of things to be remotely positive about.

The dividend, once thought of as untouchable, now seems to be on some wobbly legs. The dividend yield sits at 8.6%. While it’s not destined for the chopping block, investors should not expect such a massive payout to be safe and sound, especially if BCE stock has further room to fall and the yield more room to swell. Though those who catch the bottom could do extraordinarily well, I’m just not sure if we’re quite there yet.

As the yield looks to test 9% next, though, I’d prepare to be a net buyer, perhaps starting with a partial position today while the stock’s close to multi-year depths. BCE may not be the reliable dividend darling it used to be, but it still has plenty of “moaty” wireless infrastructure assets. And I don’t think you can ignore the efficiency-driving moves the firm has made to shore up liquidity.

There’s not a heck of a lot in the way of catalysts for the ailing telecom titan. However, the modest valuation and intriguing dividend are worth backing as long as you’re not easily rattled by elevated levels of volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Oil at $90? How These 2 TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High Brent crude oil prices could punish short-sellers on one small TSX energy stock and fortify Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

These five stocks can help you build a diversified portfolio that balances risk and reward.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Belongs in Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you own Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in your portfolio? Here's why every investor needs to own some Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 Soaring TSX Stocks You’ve Probably Never Even Heard of!

| Joey Frenette

Investors should watch Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stock and another soaring mid-cap stock this spring.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Investing

Investors: The Streaming Wars Are Far From Over

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some pundits believe the streaming wars are over. But expected consolidation, growth in new markets, and more ads say otherwise.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Is the Market Getting Toppy? 3 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Gains

| Chris MacDonald

These three defensive stocks have the right business models to thrive in any sort of economic environment we may see…

Read more »