Member Login
Home » Investing » Millennials: 2 TFSA-Worthy Stocks to Buy and Hold for 50 Years

Millennials: 2 TFSA-Worthy Stocks to Buy and Hold for 50 Years

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another TSX stock I’d buy and hold for the next five decades in a TFSA!

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index poised to finish the first quarter up around 6%, millennial investors may wish to jump back into markets now that a potential breakout is in sight. As impressive as 6% in one quarter is, the S&P 500 is up just north of 10% over the same timespan.

Indeed, starting the year with a bang has had some folks concerned that the road ahead may prove choppier. And while I’d never rule out the potential for a 5-15% pullback (such declines are only to be expected every year or so), TFSA investors shouldn’t find the need to trim profits or hold on to too much cash. Just because the U.S. stock market may be a tad overheated doesn’t mean there aren’t individual opportunities on this side of the border!

In this piece, we’ll check out two Canadian stock plays that I’d look to buy and hold for decades at a time. Though a 50-year timespan may be a tad unrealistic for all but the youngest investors, I do think that the following plays deserve an extremely long-term spot at the core of your TFSA. Let’s get into the names already:

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock has been a pretty strong performer of late, with 5% in year-to-date gains. As we head into the midpoint of 2024, I’d be willing to bet that QSR stock will add to its breakout. As next-generation order technology hits the fast-food industry, look for Restaurant Brands to double down as it looks to remove friction from the ordering process (that’s a sales driver) while saving on labour costs where possible.

Indeed, Restaurant Brands may not be a quick-serve tech pioneer, but it has room to catch up to some of the tech-savviest restaurant plays out there. With a willingness to invest in organic growth (and new tech), look for QSR stock to start separating itself from the pack over the next five years. With some of the strongest chains in the quick-serve scene (think Burger King, Popeye’s, and Tim Hortons), it’s a mistake to overlook the name while it’s commanding a near-3% dividend yield while it’s still in growth mode.

Over the next 50 years, my guess is we’ll still be eating burgers from Burger King, coffee from Tim Hortons, and chicken from the local Popeye’s. In that regard, QSR stock is a wide-moat dividend growth star in the making.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is one of the Canadian companies that you simply cannot ignore. Prem Watsa’s comeback has been profoundly rewarding to investors who stood by his side through Fairfax’s darkest days (think earlier in the COVID pandemic). Nowadays, FFH stock is one of the hottest momentum plays in all of Canada.

Year to date, the stock has surged more than 20% – not bad for just one quarter! I think more gains could be ahead as the firm shrugs off short-seller allegations and improves business fundamentals. Better underwriting and smart value investments are just a part of the reason why FFH stock is a great long-term buy for any TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Oil at $90? How These 2 TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High Brent crude oil prices could punish short-sellers on one small TSX energy stock and fortify Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

These five stocks can help you build a diversified portfolio that balances risk and reward.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Belongs in Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you own Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in your portfolio? Here's why every investor needs to own some Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 Soaring TSX Stocks You’ve Probably Never Even Heard of!

| Joey Frenette

Investors should watch Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stock and another soaring mid-cap stock this spring.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Investing

Investors: The Streaming Wars Are Far From Over

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some pundits believe the streaming wars are over. But expected consolidation, growth in new markets, and more ads say otherwise.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Is the Market Getting Toppy? 3 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Gains

| Chris MacDonald

These three defensive stocks have the right business models to thrive in any sort of economic environment we may see…

Read more »