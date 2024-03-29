Member Login
Home » Investing » The 1 Canadian Growth Stock Everyone Should Be Watching Right Now

The 1 Canadian Growth Stock Everyone Should Be Watching Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top Canadian growth stock long-term investors should buy now and hold onto forever.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce platform providers in the world and one of the top growth stocks in the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since its lows in 2022, the company has seen remarkable growth, more than tripling to current levels.

After such a rise, some investors may certainly be wary of the company’s upside potential. That said, I think more upside could be in store for investors looking for a top growth stock to buy to ride this wave of momentum higher.

Here’s more on why I think Shopify is a top Canadian growth play worth considering right now.

Strong and growing core business

Shopify generates its cash flow and earnings via transaction fees charged for businesses using its platform to conduct business as well as via software-as-a-service revenue for other services provided by the company. These cash flows have proven to be resilient and stable, allowing growth investors a clear line of sight to future profitability based on market share expansion metrics and other forecasted measures.

Of course, the pandemic-related boom was a one-off, and Shopify stock did decline following that period of time as the comps generated growth hurdles that were impossible to overcome. The thing is, Shopify’s growth has remained steady (when zooming out), and the secular tailwinds supporting its business (more small- and medium-sized businesses taking on online stores) continue in earnest.

Shopify’s innovative technology allows merchants to design, manage, market and sell their products and services more efficiently. That’s a business model that is likely to last through multiple market cycles and is the key reason this is a growth stock I continue to focus on.

Strong results

A strong forward-looking growth picture is one thing, but investors want to see the money now. In terms of Shopify’s recent results, it’s been bringing home the bacon, with year-over-year revenue growth of 26% in 2023 and bottom-line growth of 28%. This indicates continued margin expansion — something investors continue to want to see from Shopify.

Shopify’s share price has reacted positively to most of its recent quarterly reports for this reason. The company is seeing better growth from its higher-margin subscription business, and the company has a number of verticals to expand into to grow its overall revenue and earnings base further.

Why Shopify remains a buy

Shopify’s established nature as a key provider of key infrastructure for e-commerce retailers in North America is well-known. However, the company also has ample opportunity to continue expanding its presence globally, with a number of key markets yet to be explored. While the company has a 15% penetration rate in terms of e-commerce in North America, its penetration rate globally is at 2%, with 0.5% of all retail sales taking place over its platform.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

So, as the pie expands and Shopify continues to gobble up more market share, there’s a strong growth picture ahead. With fantastic fundamentals and increasing profitability, investors should expect continued upside from here. At least, I do.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA: This Tax Break Can Help You Save Serious Money in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tax credit is one you've likely missed in the past but could provide you with thousands each year! So,…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Investing

6 Things to Know About Aritzia Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Aritzia stock has fallen from its highs as revenue growth continues to slow dramatically and consumer spending remains pressured.

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, RBC (TSX:RY) is the biggest bank, but there are more reasons beyond its size to consider this top dividend…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sienna stock (TSX:SIA) looks like a strong dividend stock that's only getting stronger, but there is more growth available.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Does a 7.5% Yield With Relative Stability Sound Good? Consider This Energy Giant

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a top dividend stock long-term investors should consider in this current macro environment.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Tech Stocks

If You Start Investing Today, When Could You Retire?

| Puja Tayal

Have you given a thought to how you plan to retire? Your decision depends significantly on how much your investments…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »