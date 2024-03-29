Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for those looking to put capital to work.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing in asset management companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is the ideal option. It is one of the largest and best financial services companies in Canada that owns and manages commercial property, infrastructure and power assets. Brookfield Asset Management offers services to global customers, but its assets are concentrated in Canada and the United States. 

Here’s more on why I think Brookfield is a solid investment to make for those looking to put $1,000 to work right now.

Strong competitive position

Brookfield Asset Management is a pure asset manager, with a number of top private equity players which can be seen as competitors. The company’s solid reputation, as well as that of its chief executive officer, are among the key selling points for long-term investors.

Additionally, Brookfield’s relative strength in the world of asset managers is worth noting. The company’s edge comes partly from its corporate structure, with a number of smaller limited partnerships included in its corporate tree. With diversified exposure to renewable energy, infrastructure and other key macro trends, investors in the parent company BAM get exposure to these key areas, along with a much lower beta overall.

This structure also notably allows the company to invest in key areas they deem fit without buying the entire stock. And while I think Brookfield Asset Management is probably the way to play these trends (because investors get so much exposure and diversification at no cost), it’s really up to the individual investor.

Strong growth and profitability

Having a diversified portfolio of assets is meaningless if these investments don’t make money. Brookfield Asset Management has stood the test of time, in part due to the ability of the company to see strong growth and profitability with its core portfolios.

Brookfield’s recent 2023 earnings report showed total revenue growth of 12% year over year to $5.5 billion. While net income did decline 4% year over year due to higher expenses over the course of the year, it’s also true that Brookfield is investing heavily in its core business lines. So, it really depends on how an investor views these bottom-line results.

Brookfield’s strong dividend yield of 3.6% provides excellent upside for dividend investors as well. Overall, I think this is a stock well positioned to continue to provide strong total returns for those with a long-term investing time horizon.

Bottom line

Brookfield will continue to invest in its core business and continues to eye growth, looking to raise more than $20 billion for its fifth flagship real estate fund. This move will help the company expand its reach globally and insulate the company from any domestic headwinds that may arise.

It’s my view that this highly diversified Canadian stock could be the ultimate TSX stock to buy now for those with a five- to 10-year time horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Oil at $90? How These 2 TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High Brent crude oil prices could punish short-sellers on one small TSX energy stock and fortify Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

These five stocks can help you build a diversified portfolio that balances risk and reward.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Belongs in Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you own Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in your portfolio? Here's why every investor needs to own some Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 Soaring TSX Stocks You’ve Probably Never Even Heard of!

| Joey Frenette

Investors should watch Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stock and another soaring mid-cap stock this spring.

Read more »

stream movies at home
Investing

Investors: The Streaming Wars Are Far From Over

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some pundits believe the streaming wars are over. But expected consolidation, growth in new markets, and more ads say otherwise.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

Is the Market Getting Toppy? 3 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Gains

| Chris MacDonald

These three defensive stocks have the right business models to thrive in any sort of economic environment we may see…

Read more »