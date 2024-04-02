Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Proven Market-Beaters for TFSA Investors With a Long-Term View

2 Proven Market-Beaters for TFSA Investors With a Long-Term View

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) and another market beater that could top the TSX Index in the coming quarters.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Beating the market doesn’t have to be a chore for new investors who want more of a set-and-forget type of portfolio. Indeed, truly wonderful businesses don’t require nearly as much constant monitoring as you’d think. With the disruptive impact of generative AI technologies, numerous industries stand to be impacted, positively and negatively.

However, when it comes to the wider-moat companies, some of which we’ll cover in this piece, generative AI’s impact may be less of a disruptor and more of a means to gain on the front of operating margins. Indeed, whenever you have a proven market-beater with many years (or maybe even decades) of impressive performance, you may just have a stock that deserves a semi-permanent spot at the very core of your growth-focused TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account).

TFSA investors: Preference for proven market beaters!

Of course, you should also strive to get a great bang for your buck. But even at fair valuations, I do think the following businesses can build their value over time. So, if you’re a new investor who’s looking to start a position, it may make sense to buy in part at these levels and more on dips that will happen over time. Remember, there’s no need to exhibit the FOMO (fear of missing out) mentality.

There will always be potentially better prices of admission if you’re willing to wait things out. While it may take months (or even years) for a stock on your radar to be undervalued again, you should be ready to be a net buyer when the time strikes. For now, let’s look at three Canadian market beats that ought to be on your watchlist in case the second quarter (Q2 2024) sees a return of volatility.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is basically the anti-AI stock these days, with little, if any, meaningful coverage given to the market beater in recent months. This relative lack of spotlight is despite the fact that WCN stock soared almost 17% in the first quarter. That’s a big gain for a low-tech firm, and I don’t think the surge will be quick to be given back in Q2 2024.

Of course, the waste collector has a wide moat, but the shares already have a fat premium at more than 57 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Though I’d love to buy on a pullback, I’m not so sure one will occur in the stock’s future.

With that, I’d not hesitate to buy a tiny stake in the $59.6 billion company here at around $230 and change per share. Sure, it’s not cheap, but it’s a proven TSX beater, rising more than 32% in the past two years and over 96% in the past five years.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) doesn’t tend to go on sale often. But when it does, investors should be ready to make a move. The stock recently fell more than 12% off its all-time high hit back in February 2024.
As shares fall into the red year-to-date, I’d argue now is a fantastic time to be a net buyer of the convenience retail juggernaut. It’s still firing on all cylinders, and the recent correction is nothing to fear. In fact, it’s only healthy after ATD stock went slightly parabolic to start the year!

With strong long-term momentum (shares up 88% in the past five years), I’d look to get serious about buying the dip, with shares going for 18.3 times trailing P/E. That’s far too low for a stable earnings grower with a track record of blowing away the TSX Index!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2024

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free passive income from top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,000 in Passive Income With Less Than $40K in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create a passive income stream for life.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Vital Value Stocks Every Investor Should Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For long-term investors, value stocks are essential. But these three are vital for long-term success, especially at these levels.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

3 Essential Tax Tips for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for tax tips that go beyond the basics, these are three to consider that will help you…

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Why Everyone Is Talking About Bitcoin Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) continues to surge in price but has been a bit shaky in the last month. So, what should…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Investing in Canadian Stocks: Top Industries to Watch in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Of all the Canadian stocks to invest in during 2024, these three offer some of the best opportunities for future…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks Betting Big on AI Technology

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are betting big on AI technology for the new age.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Goes Private: What Now for Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock is officially going private in a US$6.3 billion all-cash deal. What does this mean for investors?

Read more »