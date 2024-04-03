Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

I Wouldn’t Touch This TSX Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

I wouldn’t touch Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) stock with a 10-foot pole.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m a big fan of stocks, but there are some I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole. Whether due to being overpriced, or unprofitable, or dishonest, these companies aren’t worth the trouble. Studies show that the majority of stock market gains over the last two decades have been driven by a small minority of stocks. So while the long-term trend in stocks is one of gains, there are many stocks that underperform. In this article, I will explore one stock that I personally wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (TSX:LSPD) is a TSX stock that has taken quite a beating over the last few years. Peaking in September of 2021, it has fallen 88% from its all-time high.

What went wrong here? Several things. First off, tech stocks like Lightspeed sold off as a group in 2022, due to perceptions that they were overpriced. The fact that interest rates rose that year didn’t help matters either. Second, the company suffered allegations of accounting irregularities. Third and finally, Lightspeed remains unprofitable despite having been in business for more than a decade. All of these factors contributed to dimming sentiment toward Lightspeed stock over the last few years.

Recent earnings

Although Lightspeed’s most recent earnings release technically beat expectations, it featured numbers that were alarming in absolute terms. In the fourth quarter, LSPD delivered:

  • $240 million in revenue, up 27%.
  • $81 million in subscription revenue, up 10%.
  • A $-40 million net loss, improved from $-815 million.
  • $750 million in cash and equivalents.

Some of these numbers – especially the improved net loss – were encouraging. However, Lightspeed’s release on the whole showed decelerating revenue growth. In 2020 and 2021, the company grew its revenue at more than 100%. The current 27% growth rate, while good in absolute terms, is way down from Lightspeed’s post-IPO peak. If the deceleration continues, then LSPD stock will probably fall further.

Allegations of shady accounting

Another problem that Lightspeed faced recently was being the subject of a scathing short report that accused the company of accounting irregularities. In September of 2021, Spruce Point Capital released a short report on the company, accusing it of such misdeeds as:

  • Juicing revenue growth by making overly expensive acquisitions.
  • Aggressively recognizing revenue.
  • Using certain accounting metrics and then ceasing to use them when they stopped flattering the company.

Although Spruce Point did not find a “smoking gun” establishing that Lightspeed had committed accounting fraud, its report made a big enough impact that Lightspeed crashed tumbling 10% the day it came out. There was no other news about Lightspeed on the day that report came out, so most likely, it was directly responsible for the crash.

A competitive industry

A final factor that Lightspeed has going against it is the fact that it’s in a highly competitive industry. Point of sales systems are a dime a dozen, and they’re not the hardest applications to make. New startups trying to make POS systems are being funded every week. This has led to a competitive industry that’s hard to make money in. Lightspeed has tried to differentiate itself by getting into Shopify-like ecommerce platforms, but it has paid a steep price to do so. It’s not clear that the spending will ever pay off.

Foolish takeaway

Taking everything into account, Lightspeed is not the most intriguing buy today. Although it is cheaper now than it was in the past, the company keeps losing money. If it continues to do so, it may burn through all its cash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks to buy and hold in your portfolio? Here’s my top pick!

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Why Everyone Is Talking About Bitcoin Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) continues to surge in price but has been a bit shaky in the last month. So, what should…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks Betting Big on AI Technology

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are betting big on AI technology for the new age.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Goes Private: What Now for Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock is officially going private in a US$6.3 billion all-cash deal. What does this mean for investors?

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

How Much Money Do You Need To Retire Worry-Free? 

| Puja Tayal

Are you unsure how much money you should save to retire worry-free? Here is a guide to help you plan…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2034

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks such as Tidewater and UiPath can help you turn a $1,000 investment into $10,000 in the next 10…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Tech Stocks

If You Start Investing Today, When Could You Retire?

| Puja Tayal

Have you given a thought to how you plan to retire? Your decision depends significantly on how much your investments…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are rallying in the markets.

Read more »