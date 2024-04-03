Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 3

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 3

Despite strength in commodity prices, continued gains in treasury bond yields could pressure the TSX index today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities turned negative on Tuesday, with investors taking a breather after a rally that recently drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index to a fresh record high. The TSX benchmark slipped by 110 points, or 0.5%, yesterday to settle at 22,075, as its three-day winning streak came to an end.

Although rallying commodity prices across the board drove mining and energy stocks higher during the session, all other main sectors, primarily real estate, industrials, and technology, witnessed heavy losses after Canada’s 10-year treasury bond yields jumped to their highest levels in over a month.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Canada Goose, Ballard Power Systems, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, and Cogeco Communications were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day as they plunged by at least 3.6% each.

On the flip side, shares of K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) surged nearly 6% to $6.74 per share, a day after announcing its upbeat quarterly financial results. In the December 2023 quarter, the Vancouver-headquartered gold miner registered a 21.5% year-over-year increase in its total revenue to US$75.3 million with the help of record quarterly production of 39,101 ounces gold equivalent.

Higher production and stronger realized average selling price took K92’s adjusted quarterly earnings up by 33.3% from a year ago to US$0.08 per share, beating Street analysts’ expectations. After the recent rally, KNT stock now trades with 3.5% year-to-date gains.

MAG Silver, Baytex Energy, and Ero Copper were also among the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, each inching up by at least 4.8%.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, TD Bank, Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and natural gas prices were trading on a strong bullish note early Wednesday morning, pointing to a higher open for TSX energy stocks today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor monthly non-farm employment change, services PMI (purchasing managers index), and non-manufacturing PMI data from the United States this morning. In the afternoon, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the economic outlook will remain on investors’ radar.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed companies NovaGold Resources and BlackBerry will announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on April 3.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices are likely to take the main TSX index higher at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What Could Drive Canadian Stocks to a New High on Monday, April 1

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting five winning months, the main TSX index could kick off April on a high note as rallying gold…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stock Market

Where to Invest $5,000 in April 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you have some extra cash to spare? Here are five companies to invest $5,000 in next month.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Record-Breaking Rally Could Extend on Thursday, March 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index closed above the 22,000 level for the first time yesterday and remains on track to post…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is currently off 0.7% from its record closing levels, which it touched last week.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening metals prices could drive the TSX index slightly higher at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index reached its record closing levels last week after rising for six consecutive weeks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index hit a new closing peak as expectations of multiple rate hikes in the near term seem to…

Read more »