Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Dividend Stock Down 7.7% You Can’t Afford to Miss

1 Dividend Stock Down 7.7% You Can’t Afford to Miss

A powerhouse dividend stock in the real estate sector with a stable and resilient asset class is a buying opportunity.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market recorded its longest weekly winning week since April 2023 in early March 2024, then notched a new record close on April 1, 2024 (22,185.30 points). As of April 3, the TSX is up 5.51% year to date, with only three of 11 primary sectors in red territory.

The real estate sector is third worst performer (-2.29%) thus far, and many of its constituents, mostly real estate investment trusts (REITs) trade at a discount. A strong headwind is the uncertainty on interest rate cuts. The higher-for-longer environment could extend further if inflation remains high.

While the annual inflation rate slowed to 2.8% in February, economists think the Bank of Canada might delay the initial rate cut to July. Some say rent and mortgage interest costs are the primary drivers of the inflation rate. Nonetheless, there’s a buying opportunity in the real estate sector that you can’t afford to miss.

Dream Industrial (TSX:DIR.UN) is down 7.7% year to date, but at $12.72 per share, the dividend yield is a hefty 5.34%. This REIT belongs to the industrial sub-sector where evolving tenant demands and entrenchment of e-commerce will likely spur growth.

Powerhouse REIT

Dream Industrial is a powerhouse name in Canada’s real estate industry. The $3.65 billion REIT owns, operates, and manages industrial assets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its property portfolio today consists of 327 industrial assets, which generate and deliver strong total returns.

For the benefit of income-focused investors, Dream Industrial pay monthly dividends. Based on its distribution or payment history, the REIT started paying dividends in 2012 and hasn’t missed a dividend payment. The $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit for 2024 can purchase 550 shares and generate $32 monthly.

The industrial asset class remains stable and resilient, as evidenced by the financial results in 2023. Alexander Sannikov, Dream Industrial’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), credits the REIT’s strong and flexible balance sheet for the strong results. He added that business opportunities remain robust in the coming years, and Dream Industrial is well-positioned to continue creating value for all stakeholders.  

Business highlights

In the 12 months ending December 31, 2023, net rental income climbed 18.7% year over year to $334.2 million, while net income dropped to $104.3 million from $705.8 million in 2022. The decline was mainly due to fair-value adjustments to financial instruments and investment properties.

The total assets at year-end were $7.9 billion, representing a 7.9% increase versus year-end 2022, while the in-place and committed occupancy as of December 31, 2023, remained strong at 96.2%. Furthermore, the strong leasing momentum at attractive rental spreads continues to drive organic growth. Furthermore,  

From the end of the third quarter of 2023 to January 31 this year, the REIT has transacted around 1.3 million square feet of leases across its portfolio. The average rental rate spread was 41.6% over prior or expiring rents, which was high.

The positives

Dream Industrial’s underperformance is temporary, but the monthly dividend payments should be uninterrupted. The positives moving forward include the $7 billion industrial portfolio in well-located, tight industrial markets and a global acquisition platform that will enable sourcing high-quality and accretive acquisitions with long-term cash flow potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Future Legends: 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Keep for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming stocks are potential multi-baggers in 2024 and future legends for their visible, long-growth runways.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $32,500 in These 3 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can create a stable stream of recurring income in 2024 by investing in dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Monthly Dividend Champions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Most dividend-paying TSX companies offer quarterly payouts, but two high-yield stocks are monthly dividend champions.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks now offer 7% dividend yields.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great stocks that can provide a juicy income. Here are five Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is CPP Enough to Live On?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can supplement retirement benefits such as the CPP with quality blue-chip TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a 6.5% dividend yield.

Read more »