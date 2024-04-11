Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Domination: The 6.71% Dividend Stock to Watch 

TSX Domination: The 6.71% Dividend Stock to Watch 

Dividend stocks dominate the TSX. Amid the large-cap aristocrats, this mid-cap 6.71% dividend stock could diversify your portfolio.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange houses several dividend aristocrats across various sectors like energy, banks, infrastructure, and real estate. It is a place where a 6% dividend yield is no big deal. Dominating the TSX are large-cap dividend aristocrats like Enbridge and Royal Bank of Canada, which every Canadian knows about and has probably invested in. 

These dividend aristocrats have a history of paying dividends for decades and growing them by 5 to 6% every year. Such investments can not only make your passive income inflation-ready but also help you grow your wealth in the long term through compounding. Amid these large dividend aristocrats are some budding dividend stocks that give strong growth and yield. 

The 6.71% dividend stock to watch 

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is an independent power generation company operating 30 facilities that generate 7,700 MW of electricity from wind, solar, and gas power plants in Canada and the United States. It keeps acquiring new facilities and developing new plants to generate additional cash flow. The company has 4,700 MW of projects in the pipeline. 

Capital Power spends around 40% of its adjusted funds from operations to pay dividends and the rest on debt repayments and acquiring and enhancing power plants. It has maintained its net debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio within the target range of less than 4 times. Its debt is spread over the long term, keeping the maturities manageable. At a time when many renewable energy companies slashed their dividends, Capital Power increased its dividend by 6%.  

Its rival TransAlta Renewables merged with its parent, while Algonquin Power & Utilities decided to sell its Renewable Energy business. This weakness in the sector affected Capital Power’s stock price, which fell 29% from its August 2022 high. It has created an opportunity for investors to lock in a yield of 6.7%. 

What to expect from this 6.71% dividend stock? 

Capital Power is fundamentally well-placed with manageable debt maturities and strong funds flow. It aims to grow its dividends by 6% annually till 2025. 

If you invest $5,000 in Capital Power now while it trades near its 52-week low of $35.11, you can buy 136 shares. If the company increases its dividend by 6% in September 2024, your 136 shares could give you $344 in annual passive income. Since the stock is trading near its low, the interest rate cut announcement in the second half could drive the stock price.

Moreover, if the company continues to grow its dividend at this rate for years, you could consider opting for the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). The plan will reinvest the dividend to buy more shares of Capital Power. A higher number of income-generating shares could compound your passive income in the long term. 

Investor takeaway 

Capital Power is a mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. CPX could be a good addition to the passive income portfolio you are building for retirement. Its 6.7% yield and 6% dividend growth rate could accelerate the compounding of passive income. The stock is riskier because of its size, but the higher yield compensates you for the risk.

It is a good practice to diversify your portfolio across sectors. Capital Power is a good stock to consider in the green energy sector. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

green energy
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Brookfield Renewable Partners Every Smart Investor Knows 

| Puja Tayal

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock dipped 40% from its peak. While the dip might make you apprehensive, here’s what smart investors…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming energy stocks belonging to different market-cap segments are top buys in April 2024.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Enbridge Stock? Here’s My Take

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) could be the most reliable dividend stock you can buy in April 2024.

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of Suncor Energy Are Rising This Week

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy's stock price surged 6% to make a new high of $53. Why is the stock rising, and is…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks up Over 20% in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks are up 20% and 40%! And more is definitely on the way as energy production…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Absurdly Cheap Energy Stocks I’d Buy in April 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX energy stocks such as Secure Energy Services should be part of equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Does a 7.5% Yield With Relative Stability Sound Good? Consider This Energy Giant

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a top dividend stock long-term investors should consider in this current macro environment.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Oil at $90? How These 2 TSX Energy Stocks Could Win Big

| Brian Paradza, CFA

High Brent crude oil prices could punish short-sellers on one small TSX energy stock and fortify Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) stock's…

Read more »