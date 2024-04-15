Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

TFSA investors can invest $7,000 in these top Canadian stocks to earn solid tax-free capital gains.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in shares of fundamentally strong Canadian stocks with a history of consistently outperforming the broader markets can help you create a significant amount of wealth in the long term. Furthermore, investors can leverage the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to enhance their overall returns and earn tax-free capital gains. 

With the 2024 TFSA dollar limit set at $7,000, let’s consider two Canadian stocks to invest in now. 

TFSA stock #1

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a top stock for TFSA investors to earn solid tax-free capital gains and dividend income. Furthermore, its low-risk and defensive business model will add stability to your TFSA portfolio. Sporting a market cap of over $31 billion, shares of this discount store operator have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 23% in the past decade, delivering a capital gain of over 690%. 

Dollarama sells a wide range of products at low and fixed price points. This strategy drives traffic to its stores regardless of market conditions, enabling it to generate strong sales and earnings and supporting its share price. Notably, Dollarama’s top and bottom lines have increased at a CAGR of about 10% and 16%, respectively, since 2011. Thanks to its growing earnings base, Dollarama enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. Notably, the company has increased its dividend 13 times since 2011. 

In the future, Dollarama’s value pricing strategy, large and growing store base, direct sourcing strategy, and a growing footprint in high-growth Latin American markets will augur well for revenue and earnings growth. Further, its extensive loyal customer base, focus on optimizing its operations, and increasing efficiency support my optimistic outlook on Dollarama stock. 

Dollarama stock is trading at the next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 27.8, which is relatively lower than its historical average and offers a good buying opportunity. 

TFSA stock #2

TFSA investors could consider investing in the shares of the e-commerce platform provider Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shopify has grown at a CAGR of approximately 28% in the past five years, delivering capital gains of about 242%. This includes the significant correction in Shopify stock in the post-pandemic era. 

Notably, Shopify’s dominant positioning in the e-commerce space, focus on innovation and product expansion, introduction of new merchant features, and incorporation of artificial intelligence technology in its offerings position it well to capitalize on the digital shift and add more merchants on its platform. Besides growing merchants, Shopify stands to benefit from the potential increases in subscription fees, which will cushion its earnings. 

Further, Shopify’s focus on cost reduction and shift towards an asset-light business model positions it well to generate sustainable earnings in the long term. 

Overall, the growing share of e-commerce in overall retail sales bodes well for Shopify’s growth. Moreover, Shopify’s strong competitive positioning, expanding merchant base, cost control, and improving take rate provide a solid foundation for growth. 

It’s worth noting that Shopify stock is trading a next 12-month enterprise value to sales multiple of 10.1, roughly half its historical average. This implies that Shopify stock is trading cheaply and provides a solid entry point near the current levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Invest $100 Each Month to Create $260.79 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who only have a bit to put aside should certainly consider this ETF. It offers you the passive income…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX at Record Highs: Is it Too Late to Start Investing?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent surge, the TSX Composite still offers great opportunities for investors to multiply their hard-earned savings over the…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get Over $400 of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much passive income you could earn by investing $10,000? Here's a diversified portfolio of four quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock trades 27% from all-time highs, offering shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5.2%. Is TD Bank stock…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

EQB Stock Has a Real Chance of Turning $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

EQB is an undervalued dividend paying TSX bank stock that should more than double in market cap by the end…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

With Gold Soaring, Here’s 1 Mining Stock I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock could continue to move higher as the precious metal skyrockets in 2024.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks (With Great Yields) Are on Sale Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and cheaper valuation, these three dividend stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

I’m Bullish on Tesla (But Even MORE on This Canadian EV Stock)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this Canadian EV stock can outperform the broader market by a big margin over the long term.

Read more »