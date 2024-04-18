Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s a Top Stock I’d Buy as the Loonie Falls

Here’s a Top Stock I’d Buy as the Loonie Falls

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks like a great buy as the loonie looks to be a wild mover.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The loonie has been taking quite the tumble in recent weeks, thanks in part to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which has stayed a tad lofty. At this juncture, it seems like a given that the U.S. Federal Reserve (America’s central bank) may not be so quick to act with its rate cuts. Indeed, some predict the Fed will cut rates three times this year.

With inflationary pressures persisting, though, I would not at all be surprised if we exit 2024 without a single rate cut from Fed chairman Jerome Powell. As much as he’d like to trim rates by a bit, I’m not so sure inflation will let him, regardless of how dovish he wants to be after the past few years worth of relentless rate hikes.

At the end of the day, it’s inflation that will grant the Fed to cut interest rates. And right now, markets are just starting to wake up to the reality that rates may have to stay at these heights for a while longer. Personally, I think the Fed is right to hit that pause button for a while longer, at least until what remains of inflation has been put away for good. At the end of the day, that inflation genie is really hard to put back in the bottle. And if central banks give the genie a chance to escape, we may find that the longer-term consequences could be more severe.

The loonie could face serious pressure

In any case, expect nothing short of volatility as expectations go from three rate cuts in the U.S. to one or even zero. Perhaps it’s better to be cautious and look to 2025 for the start of U.S. rate cuts. In any case, Canada may have the means to lead when it comes to rate cuts. The Bank of Canada may be holding off for now, but I think it will have a chance to act in the second half. As the rate cuts do come flowing in, while the U.S. stands pat, expect the Canadian dollar to take a further hit, perhaps a huge hit.

Undoubtedly, there’s no telling how low the loonie could fall as the Bank of Canada considers cutting rates while the Fed stays on pause mode. Though I don’t think the loonie will “crater” as some economists seem to think, I think it’s only prudent for Canadian investors to prepare for a potential move below US$0.70 over the next year or so.

So, with that in mind, it makes sense to check out some Canadian companies that do plenty of business south of the border.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock: A great pick-up on a correction

There are many ways to play a weak loonie relative to the greenback. One of my favourite plays is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a company whose stock I’ve been pounding the table on amid its recent correction.

The company owns thousands of convenience stores across the U.S. market. The U.S. dollars earned from these American stores will be worth a heck of a lot more as the loonie continues its steady descent as the Bank of Canada looks to be the first to cut rates.

Of course, Couche-Tard reports in U.S. dollars, and the weaker value of the loonie could make the Canadian operations seem weaker. That said, the key point is that Couche-Tard does more business down south than up here in Canada. And with a solid presence in Europe, any weakness in the loonie versus the euro could bode well for the firm through the eyes of Canadian investors who translate the company’s earnings back into Canadian dollars.

Either way, I think Couche-Tard is an earnings growth superstar who will be doing well, regardless of how strong or weak various currencies are at any given instance. The important thing is the firm’s growth story is sound. In the meantime, though, Couche-Tard will surely not mind a somewhat weaker Canadian dollar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

3 Top Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock on the Dip Today

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent dip, these three top reasons make TD Bank stock look even more attractive to buy today and…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to get in on security during volatility should consider these three commodity ETFs, which do well no matter…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These five Canadian stocks have the potential to generate above-average returns over the next five years.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Royal Bank stock has the potential to significantly outperform the broader market in the next five years.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks Are Bargains Today

| Adam Othman

Discounted stocks in a recovering or bullish market are even more appealing because their recovery-fueled growth is usually just a…

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Investing

Why Is Everyone Talking About Bitcoin Again?

| Adam Othman

Even if it's a temporary bullish phase, a revitalized crypto market can offer crypto and stock investors amazing growth opportunities.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Sleep on These 2 Dividend Bargains

| Joey Frenette

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) stock and another dividend play in retail are looking deep with value.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Investing

Loblaw’s “No Name” Mobile Push Could Be BIG for Investors

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock could make major strides as it brings the No Name brand to the wireless scene.

Read more »