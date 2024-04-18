Rising metal prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today as focus remains on the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 18

The Canadian stock market ended its five-session losing streak on Wednesday after an intraday decline in the country’s treasury bond yields lifted equities. As investors continued to await Israel’s response to Iran’s weakened attack, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a minor 13-point gain at 21,656, trimming its week-to-date losses to 1.1%.

Despite continued weakness in sectors like healthcare and real estate, a recovery in metal mining and technology stocks took the TSX benchmark slightly higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

goeasy, Air Canada, Birchcliff Energy, and IAMGOLD were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday as they climbed up by more than 3% each.

Conversely, Tilray, TFI International, First Quantum Minerals, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust were the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, plunging by at least 4.3% each for the day.

Shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) went sideways on Wednesday after the energy infrastructure giant told investors it continues to manage the aftermath of the NGTL gas pipeline rupture in Alberta. While the affected pipeline section is isolated, the Calgary-headquartered company, as of now, doesn’t expect any service interruptions and commercial impacts due to NGTL’s flexible network.

This latest update came a day after TC Energy confirmed the rupture incident involving the NGTL natural gas system, which forced it to isolate and shut down the affected section of the pipeline. On a year-to-date basis, TRP stock currently trades with about 7% losses and offers an attractive 7.9% annualized dividend yield.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, TC Energy, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals and natural gas prices were trading on a bullish note early Thursday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the commodity-heavy main TSX index today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the monthly manufacturing, existing home sales, and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

