Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 18

Rising metal prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today as focus remains on the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market ended its five-session losing streak on Wednesday after an intraday decline in the country’s treasury bond yields lifted equities. As investors continued to await Israel’s response to Iran’s weakened attack, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a minor 13-point gain at 21,656, trimming its week-to-date losses to 1.1%.

Despite continued weakness in sectors like healthcare and real estate, a recovery in metal mining and technology stocks took the TSX benchmark slightly higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

goeasy, Air Canada, Birchcliff Energy, and IAMGOLD were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday as they climbed up by more than 3% each.

Conversely, Tilray, TFI International, First Quantum Minerals, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust were the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, plunging by at least 4.3% each for the day.

Shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) went sideways on Wednesday after the energy infrastructure giant told investors it continues to manage the aftermath of the NGTL gas pipeline rupture in Alberta. While the affected pipeline section is isolated, the Calgary-headquartered company, as of now, doesn’t expect any service interruptions and commercial impacts due to NGTL’s flexible network.

This latest update came a day after TC Energy confirmed the rupture incident involving the NGTL natural gas system, which forced it to isolate and shut down the affected section of the pipeline. On a year-to-date basis, TRP stock currently trades with about 7% losses and offers an attractive 7.9% annualized dividend yield.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, TC Energy, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals and natural gas prices were trading on a bullish note early Thursday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the commodity-heavy main TSX index today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the monthly manufacturing, existing home sales, and weekly jobless claims data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stock Market

Waiting for a Market Pullback With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs? Here’s Why You Probably Shouldn’t

| Puja Tayal

Are you waiting for a market pullback to invest in stocks? Spending time in the market can give you better…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After climbing to its historical highs last week, the main TSX index has shed over 3% of its value in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s latest consumer inflation report and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region could keep TSX stocks volatile…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious, as any major update related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict could increase market…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark seems on track to end its eight-week winning streak as it has slipped 0.7% week to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors continue to assess the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy report and…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stock Market

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

| Puja Tayal

Are you getting cold feet about investing in stocks? With so many stocks, it can be confusing deciding where to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event, the U.S. consumer inflation data, and the Fed’s meeting minutes will remain on…

Read more »