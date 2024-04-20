Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April for Safe Passive Income

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April for Safe Passive Income

These TSX Dividend stocks offer more than 5% yield and are reliable bets to generate worry-free passive income.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking safe passive income could consider investing in shares of top dividend-paying companies. It’s worth noting that several Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their dividends for decades. This makes them a reliable bet for passive-income investors. 

With this background, let’s look at the shares of the two fundamentally strong Canadian companies to buy in April. These stocks boast a stellar dividend distribution history. Also, these companies have a growing earnings base, implying they could continue to enhance their shareholders’ return through dividend hikes. 

Enbridge 

Speaking of safe passive income stocks, one could consider investing in Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock. The energy infrastructure company is famous for paying and growing its dividend regardless of the economic or commodity cycles. This makes it a dependable stock to generate worry-free income. 

Enbridge transports oil and gas. Further, it owns a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets. Notably, the company has been paying regular quarterly dividends for over 69 years. Moreover, this energy company has raised the dividend for 29 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. Enbridge’s dividend growth is much higher than its peers. However, what stands out is its lucrative dividend yield of 7.87% (calculated on its closing price of $46.53 on April 15), which serves as an effective hedge against inflation. 

Enbridge’s dividend distribution history reflects the durability of its payouts and its ability to grow its distributable cash flows (DCF) and earnings. Adding to the positives, Enbridge operates a relatively resilient business model and benefits from higher asset utilization, long-term contracts, and power-purchase agreements. Moreover, its continued investments to expand its conventional and renewable energy assets position it to capitalize on the energy demand.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s management expects its earnings and DCF per share to increase by 5% in the long term. This will enable it to grow its dividend at a mid-single-digit rate. While Enbridge is poised to enhance its shareholders’ value through higher dividends, the company’s payout ratio is sustainable in the long term. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Sporting a market cap of over $138 billion and a solid dividend payment history, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is another safe and reliable stock to earn passive income. This leading Canadian bank has been paying uninterrupted dividends for 167 years. Furthermore, Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased quarterly dividends at a CAGR of around 10% since 1998, the highest among its banking peers. 

The financial services giant’s stellar dividend payouts are supported by its ability to consistently grow earnings. Its diversified revenue sources, high-quality loans, solid deposit base, and strategic acquisitions drive its top line. Further, steady credit performance and operating efficiency cushion its earnings and drive its payouts.

Toronto-Dominion Bank expects its adjusted earnings per share to increase by 7-10% in the medium term. Further, the bank expects positive operating leverage during the same period, which will drive its earnings. The bank’s growing earnings base will support higher payouts. Moreover, its payout ratio of 40-50% is sustainable in the long run. 

Besides reliable payouts, Toronto-Dominion Bank offers an attractive yield of over 5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in April 2024

| Andrew Button

REITs with modest amounts of debt, like Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN), can be good investments.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Some of the smartest buys investors can make with $500 today are stocks that have upside potential and pay you…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you've only got $1,000 on hand, that's fine! Here is how to make a top-notch, passive-income portfolio that could…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Insights: The Average Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average CPP benefit at age 60 in average is low, but claiming early has many advantages with the right…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Why Did goeasy Stock Jump 6% This Week?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The spring budget came in from our federal government, and goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) investors were incredibly pleased by the results.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors to Buy in April 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

These five TSX dividend stocks can help you create a passive stream of dividend income for life. Let's see why.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

5 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These easy methods can help Canadians make money in 2024, and keep it growing throughout the years to come.

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Dividend Stocks

High Yield = High Risk? 3 TSX Stocks With 8.8%+ Dividends Explained

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High yield equals high risk also applies to dividend investing and three TSX stocks offering generous dividends.

Read more »