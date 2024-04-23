Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 23

Important economic data from the United States could keep TSX stocks volatile this morning as falling metal prices pressure the market index at the open today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly bullish note after ending two consecutive weeks in the red territory as investors looked forward to the first-quarter corporate earning season beginning this week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 65 points, or 0.3%, yesterday to settle at 21,872.

Although a big selloff in metals prices drove shares of mining companies sharply lower, healthy gains in other key market sectors like real estate, consumer, and technology led the TSX benchmark upward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, Kelt Exploration, Killam Apartment REIT, and Boardwalk REIT were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day as they inched up by more than 3% each.

On the flip side, shares of Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) tanked by 10% to $7.25 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This massive drop in EFR stock came a day after the Lakewood-based firm announced its intentions to acquire the Australian mineral sands producer Base Resources in a deal valued at roughly AU$375 million.

Energy Fuels expects this acquisition to help it enhance its role in critical mineral production with a focus on uranium and nuclear earth elements. This acquisition includes the Toliara project in Madagascar, known for its cost-efficient and large-scale production potential of heavy mineral sands, which are considered crucial for electric vehicles and other various advanced technologies. On a year-to-date basis, EFR stock now trades with about 24% losses.

NovaGold Resources, Wesdome Gold Mines, and Seabridge Gold were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they plunged by at least 6.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, TC Energy, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodities, especially metals, continued to witness steep declines early Tuesday morning, which could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest monthly manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index), services PMI, and new home sales data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies Canadian National Railway, First Quantum Minerals, and West Fraser Timber are likely to announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on April 23.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight losses in commodity prices, especially in gold and silver, could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to post another losing week as it currently trades with 0.9% week-to-date losses.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising metal prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today as focus remains on the ongoing geopolitical…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stock Market

Waiting for a Market Pullback With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs? Here’s Why You Probably Shouldn’t

| Puja Tayal

Are you waiting for a market pullback to invest in stocks? Spending time in the market can give you better…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After climbing to its historical highs last week, the main TSX index has shed over 3% of its value in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s latest consumer inflation report and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region could keep TSX stocks volatile…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious, as any major update related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict could increase market…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark seems on track to end its eight-week winning streak as it has slipped 0.7% week to…

Read more »