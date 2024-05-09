Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Enduring Wealth

If you are considering investing $5,000, here are five stocks to build significant wealth in the long term.

Investing in stocks has historically proven to be a powerful strategy for wealth accumulation. Stocks offer remarkable potential for growth that can significantly increase your initial investment.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that stocks are risky and that capital appreciation is not guaranteed. Thus, investors should select stocks of companies with strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects to amplify their capital, particularly in the long term. Moreover, one should focus on diversifying investments to minimize potential downsides.

If you are considering investing $5,000 in stocks and wondering how to build a portfolio for enduring wealth, here are five Canadian stocks to buy now.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is a compelling long-term bet for building wealth. The company stands to gain from its exposure to high-growth and emerging sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI). Moreover, with its diversified portfolio and revenue sources, Celestica remains well-positioned to deliver durable growth in the long term.

Celestica is poised to capitalize on the growing adoption and deployment of AI. Additionally, sustained demand in its commercial aerospace submarkets is projected to bolster its revenues. Despite short-term headwinds, the long-term growth prospects associated with the shift towards EVs and smart energy solutions are massive, which will accelerate Celestica’s growth.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is a must-have in your portfolio to create enduring wealth. The company’s ability to consistently grow its revenue and earnings at a solid pace, a large addressable market, and its leading position in the subprime lending market make it a valuable addition to your portfolio. Thanks to its solid earnings base, goeasy will likely enhance its shareholders’ value by growing its dividends remarkably fast.

Looking ahead, goeasy’s omnichannel offerings, geographical expansion, diversified funding base, and solid underwriting capabilities position it well to generate strong earnings. Moreover, product expansion, a strong balance sheet, and efficiency improvements augur well for growth.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The renewable sector presents a solid growth opportunity with the growing adoption of green energy, favourable government policies, and increasing investments. In the renewable energy sector, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be a solid buy to capitalize on the growing demand.

Its highly diversified asset base (consisting of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and storage facilities) and large installed capacity augur well for growth. Further, its highly contracted portfolio, inflation-indexed revenue, large development pipeline, and cost-reduction initiatives bode well for long-term growth.

Constellation Software

Top-quality Canadian tech stocks could be a valuable addition to your portfolio because of their potential for rapid growth. Investors could consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock within the tech sector. With its diversified portfolio and ability to offer tailored solutions, Constellation Software remains well-positioned to capitalize on evolving technology and demand trends.

Constellation Software will also likely benefit from its broad portfolio of software businesses, a knack for acquiring and integrating small to mid-sized vertical market software (VMS) companies, and a large customer base. These factors will drive its financials and bolster CSU stock in the long term.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could be another solid stock to consider within the tech space. This leading e-commerce company is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift in selling models towards omnichannel platforms. Moreover, the stock has corrected quite a lot from its peak, presenting an ideal entry point for long-term investors.

With a proven track record of driving merchandise volumes and delivering durable revenue growth across diverse market conditions, Shopify stands out as a resilient performer. Moreover, its strategic pivot towards an asset-light business model augurs well for long-term growth. Moreover, Shopify’s strategic focus on enhancing its take rate, new product launches, integrating AI technology into its products, and prioritizing profitable growth bodes well for its prospects.