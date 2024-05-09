Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Cannabis Stocks Through 2030

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Cannabis Stocks Through 2030

Quality cannabis stocks such as Green Thumb and Cresco Labs are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated

Image source: Getty Images

Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use in October 2018, giving rise to investor optimism. But in the last five-and-a-half years, most Canadian marijuana stocks have lost over 90% in market value due to rising competition, negative profit margins, oversupply of products, high inventory levels, overvalued acquisitions, and much more.

Today, the majority of Canadian marijuana producers are wrestling with negative cash flows, making them high-risk investments even at their depressed valuations. Instead, investors should consider increasing exposure to quality pot stocks south of the border to benefit from outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

The marijuana industry in the U.S. is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 14% through 2030, which should allow investors the opportunity to benefit from market-beating returns. Here are two quality cannabis stocks investors can buy right now.

Green Thumb Industries stock

Valued at US$2.9 billion by market cap, Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) is among the largest national cannabis consumer packaged goods companies in the United States. It owns and operates a chain of national retail stores called RISE Dispensaries. Headquartered in Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities in 93 retail locations and operates in 14 U.S. markets.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Green Thumb increased revenue by 11% year over year to US$276 million. Unlike its peers in Canada, Green Thumb reports a consistent profit ending Q1 with a net income of US$31 million or US$0.13 per share. It reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$91 million, indicating a margin of 33%.

Green Thumb is on track to end 2024 with earnings of US$0.26 per share, up from US$0.15 per share in 2023. So, the marijuana stock trades at 48 times forward earnings, which might seem expensive. However, its consistent revenue growth allows Green Thumb to benefit from economies of scale and drive profit margins higher.

Analysts remain bullish and expect GTII stock to surge over 20% in the next 12 months.

Cresco Labs stock

Down 85% from all-time highs, Cresco Labs (CNSX:CL) is valued at US$700 million by market cap. In Q4 of 2023, it reported a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) profit of US$4.9 million, primarily due to an industry-leading gross profit margin of 51%. Comparatively, its operating expenses totalled 37% of sales, while the company allocated US$14.3 million towards interest expenses and paid roughly US$8 million in taxes.

In the December quarter, Cresco Labs used US$3.3 million to fund its operating activities, indicating a cash outflow. However, a focus on cost optimization meant that Cresco reported a positive operating cash flow of US$58.6 million in 2023, up from US$18.7 million in the year-ago period.

Moreover, it ended the year with a free cash flow of US$5.8 million, compared to an outflow of US$60.1 million in 2022. A positive free cash flow allows Cresco Labs to fund its expansion plans without having to raise additional capital.

Priced at less than 0.5 times sales, Cresco Labs stock is not too expensive, especially if it can improve profit margins going forward. Analysts remain bullish and expect the stock to surge 10% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cresco Labs and Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

The Big Mistake I See Cannabis Investors Making Over and Over Again

| Adam Othman

The news of marijuana slated to be legalized next year has seen a boost for cannabis investors, but they must…

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Cannabis Stocks

A TSX Stock I’d Avoid at All Costs

| Adam Othman

Despite posting a massive surge in share prices, Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) is a stock you might be better off steering…

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

4 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock has a lot going for it lately, but there are still more hurdles ahead. Even so,…

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

1 Cannabis Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a cannabis stock to buy and one to sell, here are my top two picks in…

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Going on With Canadian Pot Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian cannabis stocks exposed to the U.S. saw a boost in share price this week from rumours that rescheduling of…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Tilray Just Soared 40% This Week: Is the Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Tilray stock soared almost 40% in a single trading session this week after the U.S. DEA disclosed plans to reschedule…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Cannabis Stocks Popped Up to 80% on Tuesday

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term volatility, the long-term investment potential of pot stocks shines after the U.S. policy shift.

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock Rallied 80% in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock has seen shares surge by 80% on the back of the potential for reclassification in the…

Read more »