Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stocks Primed for Performance

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stocks Primed for Performance

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is a magnificent retailer that’s still a buy at new highs.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Don’t look now, but it’s off to the races again for the TSX Index, which is flirting with new all-time highs. Led higher by the broader recovery in U.S. market indices, the TSX certainly looks to be in good shape as it moves on from a few years of relative stagnation.

Undoubtedly, just because the stock market is doing well does not mean Canada’s economy is in the clear. Still, many pundits agree that the Bank of Canada may be closer to cutter interest rates than the U.S. Federal Reserve. Inflation certainly does not seem to be tame, at least when you head on over to the local retailer or grocery store.

That said, the rate of price increases has come down quite a bit in recent quarters, even if we’re still feeling the pain from the last two years of elevated inflation. Undoubtedly, just because the pace of price hikes is slowing does not mean the days of 2019-20 prices are going to return. Until there’s some sort of deflation (that’s negative inflation in which prices fall), such prices may never return.

In short, slowing inflation is less likely to be felt after a prolonged period of inflation. Deflation would cause the perception that inflation is under control.

The battle with inflation has been rough on consumers

With a Bank of Canada that’s probably fine cutting interest rates when inflation returns to the 2% range, though, it’s hard to tell if the stage could be set for such a scenario. And as wage increases in response to inflation begin to set in, there may be no looking back to the great pre-pandemic, pre-inflation prices that we all have longed for.

Further, just because deflation would be appreciated at the local grocer doesn’t mean it’s necessarily good for the economy’s long-term future. In the meantime, though, deflation seems to be far less horrid than inflation.

Personally, I think the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could pave the way for deflation at some point down the road. However, until AI really starts to earnings considerable cash flows for firms, 2% inflation (what we’re used to) is likely to become the norm again. For now, consumers will need to live with the scars of inflation, which may take a heck of a lot longer to get used to.

In any case, here’s one TSX stock that’s been a great friend to Canadian consumers (and investors) amid inflation and will likely continue to be for many years to come.

Dollarama: Bang for your buck as inflation’s scars linger

Enter Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a discount retailer that continues to offer great bargains for those seeking great deals and a means to dodge the blow of inflation.

As mentioned previously, inflation has winded down quite a bit of late. However, the scars of inflation will continue to be sore for many consumers over the medium term. What does that mean for the top discount retailer in Canada? Good business over the foreseeable future as the firm looks to expand its footprint and probably continue gains for investors, especially those with DOL stock in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs)!

Dollar stores seem to be a dime a dozen (forgive the pun) in the U.S. market. To truly stand out, a discount retailer needs to be well-run, with some of the best supply-side deals out there. That’s what helps a retailer offer consumers bang for their buck.

As it’s one of the best-managed discount retailers, I continue to view DOL stock as a great buy as it continues its run to new highs. At writing, shares are at new heights, and they’re still a buy. TFSA investors, take notice!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Portfolio Payday: 2 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Buy these two ultra-high-yield monthly dividend stocks in Canada now for steady passive income.

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Energy Stocks

The Future Giants: 3 Emerging Stocks With Incredible (and Proven) Growth Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three growth stocks are sound investment prospects and future giants for their visible growth potential.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in May

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these three value stocks.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,500 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why holding growth stocks such as Docebo and Lululemon might be a good idea for TFSA investors in 2024.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are the perfect options for investors looking for growth, income, and a base to hold long term.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Walker

Here's why the TFSA should be an integral part of your retirement savings strategy.

Read more »

Investing

TFSA Value Stocks: 2 Laggards That Could Come Soaring Back

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and another fallen stock could be great buys on weakness.

Read more »