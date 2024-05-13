Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 13

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors await important consumer and wholesale inflation reports from the United States scheduled to be released later this week.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After posting a fresh all-time high in the previous session, the Canadian stock market turned negative on Friday as significantly better-than-expected domestic employment data renewed the uncertainty about the timing of future interest rate cuts. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 67 points, or 0.3%, in the last session to settle at 22,309 but still managed to end the week with strong 1.6% gains.

Even as largely upbeat earnings drove the shares of consumer noncyclical and utility companies higher, heavy losses in technology stocks pressured the TSX benchmark during the session.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest report, the country’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1% in April, while employment increased by 90,000 jobs due mainly to a surge in part-time roles.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

CI Financial (TSX:CIX) tanked more than 12% to $14.72 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in CIX stock began after the Toronto-headquartered wealth and asset management firm released its first-quarter earnings report. In the quarter ended in March, the company’s revenue rose 1.2% year over year to $645.7 million but fell short of Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $700.2 million.

Despite an 18.6% increase in its total assets, CI Financial’s adjusted net quarterly profit fell 2.9% from a year ago to $132.8 million. In the second quarter so far, CIX stock has now slipped 15% and offers an annualized dividend yield of 5.4%.

NexGen Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Baytex Energy were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they dived by at least 8% each during the session.

On the flip side, shares of IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) jumped by 11.4% to $5.87 per share after the precious metals mining company announced stronger production and revenue for the first quarter. Higher-grade mining at its Essakane mine and record output at the Westwood mine helped the company reduce 151,000 ounces of gold last quarter, driving its quarterly revenue up by 68.9% year over year.

Sienna Senior Living and Jamieson Wellness also rallied by at least 4.2% each, making them among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Enbridge, Tourmaline Oil, Manulife Financial, and TD Bank were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed early Monday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, stocks may remain volatile as investors await the important inflation data from the United States scheduled to be released later this week.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies like Emera, K92 Mining, and Premium Brands are likely to announce their latest quarterly results on May 13.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CI Financial, Emera, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Tracking Stocks on Friday, May 10 — After Market Hits Historic Highs

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging in six out of the last seven sessions, the TSX Composite hit a fresh all-time high yesterday.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, the Bank of Canada’s financial system survey and financial stability report could give further direction to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 8

| Jitendra Parashar

More corporate earnings and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the latest purchasing managers index data, more corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Monday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodity prices, easing treasury bond yields, and growing rate-cut possibilities could drive the main TSX index higher today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Important economic data from the United States and more corporate results are likely to drive TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will watch Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy event and more corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »