Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 16

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors speculate about the Fed’s future monetary policy moves in response to the recently released inflation data.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks turned slightly positive on Wednesday after sliding for three consecutive sessions as cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation and retail sales numbers gave strength to the possibility that the Federal Reserve will soon start slashing interest rates. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 41 points, or 0.2%, yesterday to settle at 22,285.

Although shares of some healthcare and consumer non-cyclical companies trended downward, solid gains in other key market sectors, like utilities and technology, guided the TSX benchmark higher.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for all urban consumers climbed by 0.3% in April 2024 due mainly to higher shelter and gasoline indexes, following a 0.4% increase in March.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) jumped more than 9% to $5.69 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in OLA stock came a day after the Vancouver-headquartered gold miner announced its stronger-than-expected first-quarter production and financial results.

In the quarter ended in March, Orla’s produced 33,223 ounces of gold and sold around 32,046 ounces. Higher production and strengthening gold prices drove the company’s quarterly revenue up by 31.7% year-over-year to US$67.3 million. These factors helped Orla post adjusted net earnings of US$0.05 per share for the first quarter, exceeding Street analysts’ estimates. On a year-to-date basis, OLA stock is now up 32%.

Celestica, Innergex Renewable Energy, and Element Fleet Management were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they inched up by at least 7.4% each.

On the flip side, shares of Boyd Group slipped by 7.1% to $238.41 per share after its March quarter earnings missed estimates as mild winter weather affected demand.

BlackBerry, First Quantum Minerals, and SNC-Lavalin also slid by at least 4.6% each, making them among the session’s bottom performers.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Cenovus Energy, and BlackBerry stood out as the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were trading on a slightly bullish note early Thursday morning, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are scheduled this morning, stocks may still remain volatile as investors speculate about the Fed’s future monetary policy moves in response to the recently released cooler consumer inflation figures and mixed wholesale inflation data.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies Lightspeed Commerce, Canada Goose, and ATS will announce their latest quarterly results on May 16.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Boyd Group Services, Enbridge, and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation report and retail sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as rallying copper…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, TSX investors will watch the U.S. wholesale inflation report and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments about…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 13

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors await important consumer and wholesale inflation reports from the United States scheduled…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Tracking Stocks on Friday, May 10 — After Market Hits Historic Highs

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging in six out of the last seven sessions, the TSX Composite hit a fresh all-time high yesterday.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, the Bank of Canada’s financial system survey and financial stability report could give further direction to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 8

| Jitendra Parashar

More corporate earnings and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the latest purchasing managers index data, more corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Monday, May 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodity prices, easing treasury bond yields, and growing rate-cut possibilities could drive the main TSX index higher today.

Read more »