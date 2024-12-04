Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 4

Canadian bank earnings could continue to keep the TSX index volatile today as investors also await more U.S. economic data.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

A strong bounce back in crude oil and metals prices helped the Canadian stock market trade positively on Tuesday, even as a mixed start of bank sector earnings weighed on the financial sector. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 45 points, or 0.2%, closing at 25,635 — just shy of its all-time high of 25,648.

While gains in silver and copper prices drove a rally in metals and mining stocks, declines in technology and bank stocks limited the TSX benchmark’s upside.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Fortuna Mining, SilverCrest Metals, New Gold, and First Majestic Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 6.8%.

In contrast, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) dived by 3.4% to $77.10 per share after its October quarter earnings missed Street analysts’ estimates. During the quarter, the Canadian lender’s total revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $8.5 billion, but higher operating expenses and one-time impairment charges weighed on its profitability.

While higher net interest income drove Scotiabank’s adjusted quarterly earnings up by 24.6% from a year ago to $1.57 per share, this figure fell short of analysts’ expectations. Despite the recent losses, BNS stock is still up 19.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Great-West Lifeco, Constellation Software, and Advantage Energy were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they slipped by over 2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Scotiabank, Suncor Energy, Great-West Lifeco, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After posting strong gains in Tuesday’s session, most commodity prices remained muted in overnight trading, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the important services PMI (purchasing managers index), non-manufacturing PMI, and non-farm employment data from the United States this morning. In the afternoon, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the New York Times DealBook Summit could provide fresh insights into the U.S central bank’s monetary policy direction.

On the corporate events front, many TSX-listed companies, including Dollarama, Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, and EQB, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today, which could keep their stocks volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Dollarama, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, EQB, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, the U.S. job openings data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying by 5.7% over the last four weeks, the TSX Composite is currently at 25,648, its all-time high.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Stock Market

3 TFSA Mistakes Canadian Investors Should Avoid in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are the three common mistakes TFSA investors should avoid in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight strong gains in precious metals prices could lift TSX-listed gold and silver stocks at the open today.

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Stock Market

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks I’d Buy This December

| Aditya Raghunath

Value-seeking investors can consider gaining exposure to small-cap stocks such as Equinox Gold and BioSyent.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Stock Market

2 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Nears US$100k

| Aditya Raghunath

Crypto stocks such as Coinbase and CleanSpark are poised to deliver outsized returns if the Bitcoin bull run continues.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 28

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX trading at record highs, activity may stay quiet today as U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving.

Read more »

investment research
Stock Market

CRA Money: Will You Claim These 3 Benefits for 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider using the proceeds from multiple CRA tax breaks to invest in value TSX stocks.

Read more »