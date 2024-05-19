Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Bull Market Buys: 2 TSX Stocks to Own for the Long Run

Bull Market Buys: 2 TSX Stocks to Own for the Long Run

Are you looking for stocks that could see a bull run for decades ahead? Here are two top TSX stocks that should continue to soar!

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P 500 Index and the TSX Composite Index of stocks are up respectively 9.5% and 6.2% in 2024. While it isn’t a raging bull market, those are still solid returns for stocks. It has been a solid and unexpected recovery after 2023 was a lacklustre year for stocks.

Certainly, what happens in the broader market affects individual stocks. However, when you buy stocks in high-quality businesses, it matters less. A stock follows the earnings and free cash flow per share growth of its company.

Forget about the market when you buy quality compounding stocks

Stocks fluctuate above and below the intrinsic value of a company. Yet, over long periods of time (like five years or more), a stock’s trajectory follows its earnings/free cash flow growth.

The broader market or index just doesn’t matter. What matters is that a company can consistently sustain strong and predictable earnings growth.

To do this, it needs a strong balance sheet, insightful management, great products/services, and a sustainable strategy. If this seems appealing to you, here are two TSX stocks that could outperform in the long run.

A TSX software stock that has beaten even the biggest and best

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has delivered outstanding returns for more than a decade and a half. When people think of great software stocks, they often think of Amazon.com or Microsoft. Both have been excellent investments over the past 15 years. However, this TSX stock has massively outperformed both.

Its stock is up 14,062% versus 4,659% for Amazon and 2,179% for Microsoft. In the mid-2000s, Constellation saw thousands of vertical market software businesses that were cheap to buy and efficient to operate. As a result, it started acquiring a mix of businesses across geography and application.

Today, it has +900 businesses under its umbrella. The great news is that it has tens of thousands of prospective acquisition targets across the world. Not only is Constellation a great acquirer, but it is also an excellent operator.

Recently, it has been very successful with several turnarounds and cut-outs. Constellation is not the cheapest TSX stock, but there are many reasons why it could continue to perform over the long run.

A TSX transport stock that could provide years of gains ahead

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has been another great TSX performer. Its stock is up 699% over the past 10 years. That is a 23% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Add in its growing dividend, and you get an extra 2.5% of compounded annual returns to that equation.

TFI has grown to become Canada’s largest shipping, logistics, and transportation company. It has also grown significantly in the U.S.

While it does not operate in the most exciting or profitable industry, it wins the day by operating prowess, financial prudence, and wise capital allocation (acquisitions, share buybacks, and dividend growth). The company has a long-term chief executive officer who is also highly invested in the company.

This TSX stock trades at a fair valuation today. However, it is discounted to many of its larger U.S. peers. It has many catalysts to unlock long-term value. This includes spinouts, business divestments, more acquisitions, or significant share buybacks. TFI still has a strong runway to deliver strong shareholder rewards in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Microsoft, and TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Constellation Software, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,500.50 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, then you likely want a core asset you can set and forget. Which is…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) has seen shares surge on the back of strong performance and a dividend boost, but it also…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the perfect place to compound wealth. Here are 3 top Canadian stocks to hold for a lifetime.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in May 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all offer their own strong reasons to consider an investment once more -- especially if you're making…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a bargain? Here are three in the renewable energy sector.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividends? I wouldn't count on Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) forever. But there's another that's been a proven winner.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock saw shares surge by 35% in the last few weeks on record earnings, but even more growth…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

Why ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sent Meme Stocks Soaring Like It’s 2021

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Roaring Kitty came back, leading to another rally in meme stocks that could be over before it even gets started.

Read more »