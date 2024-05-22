Member Login
Home » Investing » Bargain Hunters: Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

Bargain Hunters: Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

Enbridge is up about 10% in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up about 10% in recent weeks. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if ENB stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on passive income and total returns.

Enbridge stock price

Enbridge trades near $50 per share at the time of writing. The stock was close to $45.50 in the middle of April and traded as low as $43 in the past 12 months. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the share price trend back to the 2022 high near $59.

Enbridge’s price slide over the past two years occurred as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates to slow down the economy to get inflation under control. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so higher borrowing costs can make some potential projects unattractive. In addition, a jump in debt expenses puts a dent in profits and can reduce cash available for distributions to shareholders.

Canada’s inflation was 8% in June 2022. The April 2024 report shows inflation slowed to 2.7% last month. South of the border, American inflation was 9% in June 2022. It came in at 3.4% last month. Progress is being made with inflation expected to continue to trend down toward the 2% target. As a result, economists broadly expect the central banks to start cutting interest rates in the second half of 2024 to avoid pushing the economy into a recession.

Once rate cuts begin, there could be a new surge of investor interest in Enbridge.

The company expects to wrap up its US$14 billion acquisition of three American natural gas utilities in 2024. Enbridge also has a $25 billion capital program on the go that will help drive additional revenue growth. Management expects distributable cash flow (DCF) to expand by 3% annually through 2025 and by 5% afterwards.

Dividends

Enbridge increased the dividend by 3.1% for 2024. Investors should see dividend growth continue in line with the growth in DCF. The board has increased the payout in each of the past 29 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Should you buy ENB stock now?

Ongoing volatility should be expected until there is clear evidence the central banks are going to cut interest rates. That being said, Enbridge pays an attractive dividend right now that should continue to grow, supported by the capital program and acquisitions. At the very least, you get paid well to wait for more upside.

If you have some cash to put to work, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy stock has crushed the broader markets in the last 20 years. But this TSX energy stock has beaten…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap energy stocks are the best deals in TSX’s top-performing sector in 2024.

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two growth stocks in expanding, niche markets are set to skyrocket further in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of Cameco Are Powering Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) shares have surged more than 400% in the last five years alone, with more growth on the way.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy in May 2024?

| Adam Othman

Boasting high-yielding dividends and a stable underlying business, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a great buy for your self-directed investment portfolio…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Is Up 9% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap stock with a low-risk and strong revenue profile is an investment opportunity for income, growth, or both.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian energy stocks you can buy today with attractive dividend yields and growth potential.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Energy Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

It's been a long wait, but Ballard Power finally seems to be gaining the kind of momentum that's game changing.

Read more »