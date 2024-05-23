Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Stock to Buy Now: Walmart or Costco?

Better Stock to Buy Now: Walmart or Costco?

These two resilient companies have proven their worth again and again, even during tough times, but which is the better buy right now?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to buying big, and buying cheap, there are two companies that continue to dominate the market. Those are Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Both have proven to big strong winners on the market, providing investors with both dividends and returns. Furthermore, each have proven to be resilient even during downturns, with customers seeking the best price.

But which is better?

Let’s get into more recent performance, as well as the outlook for both of these resilient companies. And then, see which comes out on top.

Walmart

First, there’s Walmart, a company that is a solid buy for a number of reasons. Let’s first start of with recent earnings. Walmart has consistently exceeded analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS) in the last four quarters. This indicates the company is performing better than anticipated. What’s more, it’s also topped revenue estimates over the same period. Beating revenue forecasts suggests strong sales and customer demand.

Add to this the company’s resilience. With inflation on the rise, consumers are likely to flock to discount retailers like Walmart seeking lower prices. This could boost Walmart’s sales in the coming months. Plus, Walmart has been aggressively expanding its e-commerce presence to compete with Amazon. This could be a significant driver of future growth, as online shopping continues to rise.

Of course, analysts love all this. Many rate the company a buy, with an average price target above its current stock price. Yet while not expensive, Walmart stock doesn’t really have a lot of wiggle room for higher growth compared to other stocks. As mentioned, there is still a lot of fierce competition in the retail space, as well as other discount grocers and e-commerce.

Costco

Let’s now turn our attention to Costco stock. The company is similar to Walmart but with a bonus: subscriptions. It’s another compelling investment for long-term growth. So, again, let’s start off with earnings.

Even with the pandemic subsiding, Costco has maintained steady comparable-store sales growth, a key metric in retail, exceeding 8% in early 2024. Therefore, the company’s core business model clearly remains strong.

Plus, an insanely high 92% of Costco members renew their memberships, demonstrating high customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to predictable revenue streams. And that looks like it might just be climbing higher.

Costco stock is actively expanding its global footprint, opening new warehouses at a steady pace, which increases its customer reach and potential sales. Their business model thrives on offering a curated selection of discounted everyday items alongside surprise deals, keeping customers engaged and returning for more. This fosters brand loyalty and repeat business.

And as mentioned, even during inflationary periods, Costco’s membership model with bulk discounts becomes even more attractive to value-conscious shoppers, potentially driving up sales. So, while the company may trade at a premium valuation, it still offers long-term investors growth.

Bottom line

So, which stock is the better buy? Of course, it’s going to come down to your priorities. Costco stock might be better if you want consistent growth, with customer loyalty thanks to high membership renewal rates. It also has a strong brand, with customers choosing the company again and again, even during downturns.

Walmart stock, however, might be better for those seeking a lower valuation and dividend income. Furthermore, it’s providing more growth in the e-commerce space. Overall, both look like great options on the market today. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

How Brookfield Renewable Stock Gained 40% in a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) surged in share price from a landmark deal and strong earnings, leading to a 40% jump.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

How Much Will Telus Corporation Pay in Dividends This Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock (TSX:T) paid out $947 million in dividends in 2023, and it looks like the payout could rise even…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Top Canadian REITs to Buy in May 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These REITs in strong sectors are well-positioned to deliver passive income through regular dividend payments.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Heading into earnings season, which bank stocks are best for dividend income?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Buy in 2024 (And 1 I’d Avoid!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for growth in a recovering market? Then it could be time to get out of these stocks…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks Have up to 49% Upside, Bay Street Analysts Say

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Street analysts’ positive expectations, here are the main fundamental factors that could drive these two TSX stocks higher in…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Tesla Stock  (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has the headlines, but this other stock has far more growth, with even more on the…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock offers cash every month, but also returns that continue to climb higher from being in a…

Read more »