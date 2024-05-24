Member Login
Is Suncor Energy Stock a Buy in 2024? 

Let’s dive into whether Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a stock that’s worth buying in this current environment or if investors should steer clear.

For investors looking to invest in the Canadian market, the key focus is typically on financials, energy, and mining/resource stocks. Most investors come to the TSX for exposure to these areas, and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) remains a top option worth considering.

The company’s stock chart above really highlights the kind of enthusiasm investors increasingly have about the Canadian energy sector. Trading right around its all-time high at the time of writing, it’s clear that Suncor’s value proposition is catching on with the market.

Let’s dive into whether Suncor deserves a spot in your portfolio right now.

Sky-high stock price

Suncor’s recent momentum has been impressive, particularly given all the volatility in energy prices in recent months. Now, geopolitical concerns have picked up, which bodes well for Suncor and its energy peers. However, it’s the company’s fundamentals that have really driven this rally. Even after surging to all-time highs recently, Suncor stock still trades around nine times earnings. That’s cheap for any company, even in the energy sector.

Notably, Suncor remains a top dividend stock as well, allowing income-focused investors to load up on shares of this oil sands giant. The company’s nearly 4% yield is also impressive, considering how far the stock has run this year.

So long as Suncor continues to see its debt load reduced (which management has been good about focusing on) and its fundamentals continue to improve, this stock is likely only headed higher over the medium term.

Bottom line

There’s a lot to like about how Suncor is positioned in the market right now. Canadian operators tend to produce lower-cost oil, which is likely to remain in high demand due to the geopolitical landscape. Until something shifts, I think Suncor Energy could be one of the safest bets in the market right now.

For those looking to lock in a 4% yield and gain exposure to a company with plenty of fundamentals-driven upside, this is a top pick in my books.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

